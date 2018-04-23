CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;69;33;E;6;32%;0%;8

Arcata;Partly sunny;71;49;S;6;55%;0%;8

Auburn;Partly sunny;80;56;E;5;45%;2%;9

Avalon;Partly sunny;73;56;W;7;44%;1%;10

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;92;62;E;7;29%;0%;9

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;85;53;E;7;42%;1%;8

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;69;39;WSW;7;33%;3%;11

Bishop;Sunny and very warm;85;48;NNW;7;17%;3%;9

Blue Canyon;Partial sunshine;69;53;ENE;6;32%;1%;6

Blythe;Unseasonably hot;99;65;S;8;15%;0%;10

Burbank;Partly cloudy;81;57;SE;6;46%;0%;9

Camarillo;Partly sunny;73;51;E;7;56%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;70;51;ESE;7;72%;0%;9

Campo;Partly sunny, warm;84;41;WNW;10;21%;0%;10

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;NE;6;62%;0%;9

Chico;Partly sunny;85;57;E;7;40%;0%;8

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;92;57;WSW;6;20%;0%;10

Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;WSW;8;38%;2%;10

Concord;Partly sunny;87;53;SW;5;39%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;S;7;37%;2%;10

Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;6;64%;3%;8

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;94;62;WSW;12;17%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;89;53;SW;11;20%;0%;10

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;98;63;WSW;5;17%;0%;10

Eureka;Partly sunny, mild;68;49;SW;6;58%;0%;8

Fairfield;Sun and some clouds;84;50;W;7;55%;0%;9

Fresno;Sunny and very warm;91;60;WNW;5;36%;2%;9

Fullerton;Partly sunny;81;56;SSE;5;50%;0%;9

Hanford;Mostly sunny;91;55;NNW;5;40%;1%;9

Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;SSE;6;62%;0%;9

Hayward;Partly sunny;78;50;WSW;6;57%;0%;9

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;98;63;WSW;5;17%;0%;10

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;50;WNW;8;73%;0%;9

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;SW;13;22%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;93;54;NW;6;33%;0%;9

Lincoln;Partly sunny;84;52;E;5;48%;1%;8

Livermore;Partly sunny;83;50;WSW;6;49%;0%;9

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;68;45;N;7;75%;2%;9

Long Beach;Partly sunny;75;55;SSW;6;57%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;75;54;SSW;6;58%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;79;55;S;6;58%;1%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;79;55;S;6;58%;1%;9

Madera;Sunshine;87;53;NNW;6;46%;1%;9

Mammoth;Partly sunny;69;37;E;7;32%;0%;8

Marysville;Partly sunny;84;52;ESE;6;48%;1%;8

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;85;52;S;6;43%;0%;8

Merced;Sunny and very warm;88;53;W;6;44%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Sunny and very warm;88;53;W;6;44%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;NNW;6;43%;0%;9

Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;NNW;8;37%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, nice;80;53;NE;6;52%;0%;9

Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;87;53;WNW;10;20%;0%;10

Montague;Partly sunny, warm;77;41;NNE;6;32%;2%;8

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;66;49;SW;6;71%;0%;8

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;76;43;S;2;32%;0%;8

Napa County;Sun and some clouds;80;48;SW;5;56%;0%;9

Needles;Mostly sunny;101;70;S;8;11%;0%;10

North Island;Partly sunny;69;55;W;7;67%;0%;9

Oakland;Sun and some clouds;73;51;SW;6;63%;0%;9

Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;73;48;NE;6;62%;0%;9

Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;WSW;8;38%;2%;10

Oroville;Partly sunny;83;57;ENE;6;48%;1%;8

Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;51;N;7;72%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;W;5;14%;0%;10

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;87;54;SW;12;23%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Partly cloudy;83;43;SSW;6;46%;0%;8

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;66;50;NNE;7;76%;0%;9

Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;SE;6;41%;3%;9

Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;85;46;E;7;35%;1%;10

Redding;Partly sunny;87;55;NNE;9;24%;1%;8

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;88;57;SW;7;33%;2%;10

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;87;52;ENE;8;30%;2%;10

Sacramento;Partly sunny;84;52;WSW;5;49%;0%;8

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;86;52;S;8;39%;0%;8

Salinas;Partly cloudy;75;49;NE;8;65%;0%;8

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;86;56;S;7;32%;2%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;WSW;6;57%;0%;9

San Diego;Partly sunny;72;54;W;6;61%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;52;N;6;54%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;53;W;6;49%;0%;9

San Francisco;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;WSW;7;70%;0%;9

San Jose;Partly sunny;83;54;NE;6;47%;0%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;71;46;NNE;6;69%;0%;8

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;53;WNW;10;69%;2%;9

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;74;54;W;10;30%;0%;10

Santa Ana;Partly cloudy;77;54;SSW;6;58%;1%;9

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;70;50;N;6;70%;1%;5

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;71;47;NNW;7;70%;2%;9

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;N;6;65%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Partial sunshine;78;47;SW;5;61%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;80;46;NNE;7;73%;2%;9

Santee;Partly sunny;84;52;NE;6;34%;0%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Sun and some clouds;64;34;ESE;6;42%;3%;9

Stockton;Partly sunny;87;53;W;6;47%;0%;9

Thermal;Partly sunny;100;65;WNW;7;15%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;32;E;4;44%;1%;8

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;WSW;8;15%;0%;10

Ukiah;Partly sunny, warm;87;50;N;3;40%;0%;8

Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;87;49;WSW;8;30%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;80;56;SE;6;49%;1%;9

Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;64;44;N;6;79%;3%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;85;51;SSW;8;28%;1%;10

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;56;S;4;40%;1%;9

Watsonville;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;WSW;6;68%;0%;7

