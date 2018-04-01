CA Forecast
Published 7:32 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cooler;50;19;NNW;6;36%;0%;6
Arcata;Partly sunny;59;38;ENE;10;65%;5%;6
Auburn;Partly sunny;68;44;NE;7;57%;2%;6
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;63;54;SE;6;74%;25%;5
Bakersfield;Sunshine, pleasant;78;53;ESE;6;46%;0%;7
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;74;42;N;9;47%;2%;6
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;59;34;WNW;8;60%;7%;8
Bishop;Sunshine, pleasant;77;40;N;10;18%;2%;7
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;54;42;ENE;7;48%;4%;7
Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;90;59;SSW;8;24%;0%;8
Burbank;Mostly sunny;69;53;SSE;6;63%;3%;6
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;65;51;ENE;7;71%;2%;5
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;63;53;SSW;9;82%;44%;4
Campo;Some sun;69;40;WSW;12;57%;26%;6
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;65;50;SSW;9;75%;6%;4
Chico;Partly sunny;72;44;NNE;10;47%;2%;6
China Lake;Sunshine and warm;83;52;WNW;7;26%;0%;7
Chino;Mostly sunny;69;52;SW;7;70%;44%;5
Concord;Nice with sunshine;74;47;SSW;8;52%;1%;7
Corona;Mostly sunny;72;52;S;7;66%;4%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;57;42;N;18;58%;8%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;WSW;17;30%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;48;SW;17;35%;0%;8
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;W;10;26%;0%;8
Eureka;Partly sunny;58;39;NE;12;66%;5%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;W;7;57%;1%;6
Fresno;Mostly sunny;79;50;NW;9;48%;2%;7
Fullerton;Clouds to sun;69;55;SE;6;68%;5%;5
Hanford;Sunshine, pleasant;78;47;NW;8;52%;2%;7
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;E;7;70%;4%;5
Hayward;Mostly sunny;68;45;SSW;7;63%;1%;7
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;W;10;26%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;63;51;SW;11;79%;3%;4
Lancaster;Breezy with sunshine;75;47;WSW;20;39%;2%;8
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;82;47;NW;12;40%;1%;7
Lincoln;Partly sunny;72;41;NNE;8;51%;2%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny;71;42;SW;7;54%;1%;7
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;63;44;NW;13;80%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;67;55;SE;7;68%;4%;5
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;67;55;S;7;65%;4%;5
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;S;6;70%;4%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;S;6;70%;4%;5
Madera;Mostly sunny;76;45;NW;9;54%;3%;7
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cooler;49;24;NW;8;39%;0%;6
Marysville;Partly sunny;73;41;NNW;10;52%;2%;6
Mather AFB;Sunshine and nice;74;44;NNW;8;52%;4%;6
Merced;Mostly sunny, nice;76;44;NW;10;53%;2%;7
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, nice;76;44;NW;10;53%;2%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SSW;9;65%;5%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;NW;11;48%;1%;7
Moffett Nas;Nice with sunshine;69;46;WSW;7;61%;1%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;46;WNW;19;36%;2%;8
Montague;Partly sunny, cooler;55;23;NNE;7;42%;5%;6
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;62;46;WNW;10;73%;0%;6
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cooler;56;28;NW;7;42%;27%;6
Napa County;Partly cloudy;71;42;WSW;8;57%;1%;6
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;WNW;8;15%;0%;7
North Island;Low clouds breaking;64;57;SW;10;74%;44%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;66;48;SW;8;62%;1%;7
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;65;50;SSW;9;75%;6%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;52;SW;7;70%;44%;5
Oroville;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;NE;7;59%;3%;6
Oxnard;Turning sunny;62;51;ENE;6;80%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;88;62;WNW;10;28%;0%;8
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;48;SW;19;41%;2%;8
Paso Robles;Nice with sunshine;78;43;NW;6;57%;0%;7
Point Mugu;Clouds to sun;61;52;ENE;8;81%;2%;5
Porterville;Sunshine and nice;77;49;SE;6;54%;2%;7
Ramona;Nice with some sun;68;47;SSW;7;67%;5%;5
Redding;Partly sunny;72;43;NNW;10;33%;3%;6
Riverside;Sunshine and nice;72;52;SSW;7;65%;4%;6
Riverside March;Sunshine, pleasant;71;49;SSW;7;66%;4%;8
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;NW;9;51%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;75;43;NNW;10;52%;1%;6
Salinas;Partly cloudy;67;43;SSW;10;70%;0%;6
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;S;6;66%;27%;6
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;67;47;WSW;8;55%;2%;6
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;66;56;S;8;62%;5%;4
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;66;51;SSW;9;75%;4%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;64;54;SSW;9;71%;5%;4
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;64;48;W;9;65%;2%;6
San Jose;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;SW;8;58%;1%;7
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;68;47;NNW;11;68%;0%;7
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;62;50;WNW;15;85%;3%;5
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;47;NW;19;57%;2%;7
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;S;7;68%;5%;5
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;68;49;NNW;6;68%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;66;46;WSW;11;77%;0%;7
Santa Monica;Clouds break;64;53;ESE;6;74%;3%;5
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;71;41;NW;7;55%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Clearing;75;45;NNW;8;77%;1%;7
Santee;Nice with some sun;70;53;SSW;7;52%;3%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;54;24;ENE;7;35%;0%;7
Stockton;Sunshine and nice;75;45;WNW;10;49%;1%;7
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;93;65;NW;8;24%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;54;18;NE;7;50%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;WNW;7;26%;2%;8
Ukiah;Partly sunny;71;40;NE;7;47%;3%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;75;44;NW;7;47%;2%;6
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;68;53;SSE;7;70%;4%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;61;44;NW;13;83%;0%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;45;WSW;12;46%;3%;8
Visalia;Nice with sunshine;79;49;NNW;7;52%;2%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;42;SSE;6;66%;0%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Forecast