Updated 11:02 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
CA Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;64;35;WNW;6;47%;8%;6
Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;46;NNW;8;75%;30%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;SE;6;46%;5%;6
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;64;54;S;6;71%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;ESE;5;41%;0%;7
Beale AFB;Nice with sunshine;79;50;SE;4;52%;5%;6
Big Bear City;Periods of sun;60;38;WSW;6;61%;1%;5
Bishop;Partly sunny;81;42;WNW;7;17%;2%;7
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;61;43;E;6;37%;6%;7
Blythe;Clouds and sun, warm;91;59;S;7;17%;0%;7
Burbank;Partly sunny;71;53;SSE;6;65%;25%;5
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;67;53;SSW;6;72%;1%;6
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;65;53;SE;6;81%;1%;7
Campo;Partly sunny;73;39;WSW;10;38%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;66;51;SE;6;77%;1%;7
Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NNE;5;50%;6%;6
China Lake;Clouds and sun, warm;83;53;WSW;7;27%;0%;7
Chino;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;WSW;6;59%;1%;5
Concord;Partly sunny;78;51;SSW;7;55%;1%;6
Corona;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SW;6;55%;1%;5
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;58;46;NNW;10;71%;48%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun, warm;84;57;SW;10;26%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;81;52;SW;8;27%;0%;6
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;91;59;W;8;17%;0%;8
Eureka;Mostly sunny;59;46;NNW;9;76%;26%;6
Fairfield;Partly sunny;76;48;WSW;8;63%;0%;6
Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;NW;5;44%;2%;7
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;56;SSE;5;67%;1%;6
Hanford;Partly sunny;82;50;NNW;6;50%;1%;7
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;67;56;ESE;5;73%;25%;6
Hayward;Partly sunny;70;51;SW;8;64%;1%;7
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;91;59;W;8;17%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;64;52;S;8;79%;0%;7
Lancaster;Periods of sun;77;52;SW;11;37%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;85;49;NNW;7;33%;1%;7
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;78;49;SSE;6;55%;4%;6
Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;SW;7;57%;1%;7
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;66;45;NW;7;81%;1%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SE;6;70%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;68;56;S;6;73%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;70%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;70%;2%;6
Madera;Partly sunny, warm;81;51;NW;6;53%;1%;7
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;64;36;NW;7;51%;16%;6
Marysville;Nice with sunshine;79;51;SE;6;53%;5%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;79;49;SSE;4;57%;2%;6
Merced;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;6;52%;0%;7
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;6;52%;0%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;74;54;SSE;6;59%;1%;7
Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;81;51;NNW;6;51%;0%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;74;49;SW;6;60%;1%;7
Mojave;Clouds and sun, warm;77;51;W;11;35%;1%;6
Montague;Mostly sunny;66;38;W;6;52%;28%;6
Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;64;50;W;7;73%;2%;7
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;67;37;NNW;4;48%;30%;6
Napa County;Partly sunny;74;46;WSW;7;66%;0%;6
Needles;Clouds and sun, warm;92;62;S;7;14%;1%;5
North Island;Low clouds breaking;65;56;SSE;7;76%;25%;7
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;8;66%;1%;7
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;66;51;SE;6;77%;1%;7
Ontario;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;WSW;6;59%;1%;5
Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;E;6;50%;5%;6
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;64;52;S;5;83%;1%;6
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun;89;61;WNW;6;20%;0%;8
Palmdale;Partly sunny;77;51;SW;11;31%;0%;8
Paso Robles;Warm with some sun;80;45;WNW;4;45%;0%;7
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;63;52;SE;6;82%;1%;6
Porterville;Partly sunny;80;51;SE;5;52%;1%;7
Ramona;Clouds and sun, nice;74;46;S;6;50%;1%;6
Redding;Sunshine and warm;80;51;W;6;39%;10%;6
Riverside;Partly sunny;76;52;SW;6;56%;1%;5
Riverside March;Periods of sun;75;49;SSE;6;54%;1%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;S;6;60%;1%;6
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;SSE;5;60%;1%;6
Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;SW;9;69%;2%;7
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;6;55%;1%;5
San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;52;W;8;63%;2%;7
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;67;57;SSW;7;69%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;69;51;S;7;67%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SSE;6;64%;1%;7
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;9;71%;2%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;77;49;SW;7;53%;1%;7
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;70;48;ESE;7;65%;0%;6
San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun;62;50;NW;7;90%;2%;5
Sandberg;Partly sunny;68;47;SW;12;39%;1%;6
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;68%;1%;6
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;67;49;N;6;83%;1%;6
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;68;46;W;7;76%;0%;7
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;65;55;E;5;76%;1%;6
Santa Rosa;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;WNW;7;62%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Nice with some sun;73;46;NNW;6;85%;1%;7
Santee;Low clouds breaking;76;53;S;6;45%;1%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;35;WSW;8;36%;0%;7
Stockton;Partly sunny;81;50;WSW;7;51%;1%;6
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;WNW;5;18%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;30;SSW;5;49%;1%;7
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;84;57;WSW;6;22%;1%;5
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;74;45;WNW;5;52%;2%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;48;SW;6;57%;1%;6
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;70;54;SSE;6;70%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;46;NW;7;84%;1%;7
Victorville;Clouds and sun, nice;74;48;SSW;8;45%;1%;5
Visalia;Partly sunny;82;51;NW;4;48%;2%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;49;SW;6;71%;1%;7
