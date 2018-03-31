CA Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;64;35;WNW;6;47%;8%;6

Arcata;Mostly sunny;60;46;NNW;8;75%;30%;6

Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;SE;6;46%;5%;6

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;64;54;S;6;71%;1%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;ESE;5;41%;0%;7

Beale AFB;Nice with sunshine;79;50;SE;4;52%;5%;6

Big Bear City;Periods of sun;60;38;WSW;6;61%;1%;5

Bishop;Partly sunny;81;42;WNW;7;17%;2%;7

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;61;43;E;6;37%;6%;7

Blythe;Clouds and sun, warm;91;59;S;7;17%;0%;7

Burbank;Partly sunny;71;53;SSE;6;65%;25%;5

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;67;53;SSW;6;72%;1%;6

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;65;53;SE;6;81%;1%;7

Campo;Partly sunny;73;39;WSW;10;38%;0%;7

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;66;51;SE;6;77%;1%;7

Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NNE;5;50%;6%;6

China Lake;Clouds and sun, warm;83;53;WSW;7;27%;0%;7

Chino;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;WSW;6;59%;1%;5

Concord;Partly sunny;78;51;SSW;7;55%;1%;6

Corona;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;SW;6;55%;1%;5

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;58;46;NNW;10;71%;48%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun, warm;84;57;SW;10;26%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;81;52;SW;8;27%;0%;6

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;91;59;W;8;17%;0%;8

Eureka;Mostly sunny;59;46;NNW;9;76%;26%;6

Fairfield;Partly sunny;76;48;WSW;8;63%;0%;6

Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;NW;5;44%;2%;7

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;56;SSE;5;67%;1%;6

Hanford;Partly sunny;82;50;NNW;6;50%;1%;7

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;67;56;ESE;5;73%;25%;6

Hayward;Partly sunny;70;51;SW;8;64%;1%;7

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;91;59;W;8;17%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;64;52;S;8;79%;0%;7

Lancaster;Periods of sun;77;52;SW;11;37%;0%;5

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;85;49;NNW;7;33%;1%;7

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;78;49;SSE;6;55%;4%;6

Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;SW;7;57%;1%;7

Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;66;45;NW;7;81%;1%;7

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SE;6;70%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;68;56;S;6;73%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;70%;2%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;70%;2%;6

Madera;Partly sunny, warm;81;51;NW;6;53%;1%;7

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;64;36;NW;7;51%;16%;6

Marysville;Nice with sunshine;79;51;SE;6;53%;5%;6

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;79;49;SSE;4;57%;2%;6

Merced;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;6;52%;0%;7

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;6;52%;0%;7

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;74;54;SSE;6;59%;1%;7

Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;81;51;NNW;6;51%;0%;7

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;74;49;SW;6;60%;1%;7

Mojave;Clouds and sun, warm;77;51;W;11;35%;1%;6

Montague;Mostly sunny;66;38;W;6;52%;28%;6

Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;64;50;W;7;73%;2%;7

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;67;37;NNW;4;48%;30%;6

Napa County;Partly sunny;74;46;WSW;7;66%;0%;6

Needles;Clouds and sun, warm;92;62;S;7;14%;1%;5

North Island;Low clouds breaking;65;56;SSE;7;76%;25%;7

Oakland;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;8;66%;1%;7

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;66;51;SE;6;77%;1%;7

Ontario;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;WSW;6;59%;1%;5

Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;E;6;50%;5%;6

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;64;52;S;5;83%;1%;6

Palm Springs;Clouds and sun;89;61;WNW;6;20%;0%;8

Palmdale;Partly sunny;77;51;SW;11;31%;0%;8

Paso Robles;Warm with some sun;80;45;WNW;4;45%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;63;52;SE;6;82%;1%;6

Porterville;Partly sunny;80;51;SE;5;52%;1%;7

Ramona;Clouds and sun, nice;74;46;S;6;50%;1%;6

Redding;Sunshine and warm;80;51;W;6;39%;10%;6

Riverside;Partly sunny;76;52;SW;6;56%;1%;5

Riverside March;Periods of sun;75;49;SSE;6;54%;1%;5

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;S;6;60%;1%;6

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;SSE;5;60%;1%;6

Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;SW;9;69%;2%;7

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;6;55%;1%;5

San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;52;W;8;63%;2%;7

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;67;57;SSW;7;69%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;69;51;S;7;67%;0%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SSE;6;64%;1%;7

San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;9;71%;2%;7

San Jose;Partly sunny;77;49;SW;7;53%;1%;7

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;70;48;ESE;7;65%;0%;6

San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun;62;50;NW;7;90%;2%;5

Sandberg;Partly sunny;68;47;SW;12;39%;1%;6

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;68%;1%;6

Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;67;49;N;6;83%;1%;6

Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;68;46;W;7;76%;0%;7

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;65;55;E;5;76%;1%;6

Santa Rosa;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;WNW;7;62%;1%;6

Santa Ynez;Nice with some sun;73;46;NNW;6;85%;1%;7

Santee;Low clouds breaking;76;53;S;6;45%;1%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;35;WSW;8;36%;0%;7

Stockton;Partly sunny;81;50;WSW;7;51%;1%;6

Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;WNW;5;18%;0%;8

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;30;SSW;5;49%;1%;7

Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;84;57;WSW;6;22%;1%;5

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;74;45;WNW;5;52%;2%;6

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;48;SW;6;57%;1%;6

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;70;54;SSE;6;70%;2%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;46;NW;7;84%;1%;7

Victorville;Clouds and sun, nice;74;48;SSW;8;45%;1%;5

Visalia;Partly sunny;82;51;NW;4;48%;2%;7

Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;49;SW;6;71%;1%;7

