CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019

_____

525 FPUS56 KEKA 211136

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-220245-

Coastal Del Norte-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Widespread rain showers through the day. Highs 49 to 59. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 58 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 48 56 / 100 50 0

Klamath 54 47 62 / 100 50 0

$$

CAZ102-220245-

Del Norte Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs 48 to 63. West wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74. North wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 44 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 45 74 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ103-220245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 58 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 44 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 46 61 / 100 70 10

Arcata 53 46 60 / 100 70 10

Eureka 55 48 59 / 100 70 10

Fortuna 53 48 59 / 100 80 10

$$

CAZ104-220245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 61. West

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Windy.

Highs 55 to 70. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. North

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 75. North wind

15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Memorial Day...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 45 66 / 100 70 10

$$

CAZ105-220245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 65. West

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 82. Lows 44 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 46 78 / 100 60 0

Hoopa 62 44 76 / 100 60 0

Willow Creek 61 45 75 / 100 70 0

$$

CAZ106-220245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 43 71 / 90 70 0

$$

CAZ107-220245-

Northern Trinity-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers through the

day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then isolated snow showers overnight. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 39 69 / 100 40 10

Weaverville 59 37 73 / 90 30 0

$$

CAZ108-220245-

Southern Trinity-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread snow showers in the morning. Widespread rain

showers through the day. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 45 to 60. West wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 38 73 / 90 40 0

Ruth 53 35 70 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ109-220245-

Mendocino Coast-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Memorial Day...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 49 61 / 90 50 0

Point Arena 53 47 58 / 70 50 0

$$

CAZ110-220245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 47 to 60. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 44 70 / 100 70 0

Laytonville 55 39 72 / 100 70 0

Willits 54 40 71 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ111-220245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 44 to 59.

West wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 34 to 44. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 76. Lows 43 to 53.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 40 73 / 100 60 0

$$

CAZ112-220245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Memorial Day...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 43 71 / 90 60 0

$$

CAZ113-220245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

436 AM PDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Highs 48 to 61. West

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 65 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 45 76 / 90 50 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather