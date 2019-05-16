CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

_____

814 FPUS56 KEKA 160502

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and

Friday.

CAZ101-162015-

Coastal Del Norte-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then scattered rain

showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain through the night. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 53 49 51 / 60 100 90 40

Klamath 50 57 48 55 / 60 100 90 40

$$

CAZ102-162015-

Del Norte Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then numerous rain

showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. In the valleys, south wind up

to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 69. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 69 46 67 / 60 100 100 50

$$

CAZ103-162015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then numerous rain

showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 58 48 57 / 60 100 80 40

Arcata 50 56 48 55 / 60 100 80 40

Eureka 51 58 49 56 / 70 100 80 40

Fortuna 49 55 48 55 / 80 100 80 40

$$

CAZ104-162015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph

in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 51 to 64. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 67.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 64. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 61 46 63 / 90 100 80 40

$$

CAZ105-162015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then numerous rain

showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 39 to 49.

In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 54 to 69. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 69 47 70 / 60 100 90 40

Hoopa 47 67 45 69 / 60 100 90 50

Willow Creek 47 65 46 67 / 70 100 90 50

$$

CAZ106-162015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 39 to 49.

In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs

47 to 61. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy valley fog in the evening. Rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 47 60 45 66 / 90 100 80 40

$$

CAZ107-162015-

Northern Trinity-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening. Widespread snow

showers through the night. Widespread rain showers overnight.

Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows 33 to 43. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph overnight.

At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 8 to 11 inches. Highs 51 to 66. Temperatures falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow through the night.

Rain likely overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 41 56 39 64 / 100 90 80 40

Weaverville 41 59 40 68 / 90 90 80 30

$$

CAZ108-162015-

Southern Trinity-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers and snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 45. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation,

south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 48 to 63. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 41 58 39 65 / 80 90 80 30

Ruth 39 54 38 62 / 90 90 80 50

$$

CAZ109-162015-

Mendocino Coast-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Southwest

wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 54 50 55 / 90 100 70 20

Point Arena 50 52 50 54 / 70 100 60 10

$$

CAZ110-162015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. In the valleys, south

wind up to 20 mph late in the evening. At higher elevation, south

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 60. South wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 68. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 47 57 46 63 / 90 100 80 30

Laytonville 43 56 43 63 / 90 100 80 30

Willits 45 54 43 62 / 90 100 80 30

$$

CAZ111-162015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening. Widespread snow

showers through the night. Widespread rain showers overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 35 to 45. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph

overnight. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 7 to 8 inches. Highs 44 to 59. South wind

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely overnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the

morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 44 56 43 65 / 90 100 90 40

$$

CAZ112-162015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53. In the valleys, south wind up

to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 56 47 63 / 80 100 70 20

$$

CAZ113-162015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

1002 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then widespread rain

showers overnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. In the valleys, south

wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, south wind

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 48 59 47 68 / 80 90 70 20

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather