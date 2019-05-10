CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019

695 FPUS56 KEKA 101043

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-110145-

Coastal Del Norte-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 79. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 73. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 52 58 / 0 0 0

Klamath 72 54 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-110145-

Del Norte Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-110145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 70. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 57 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 66. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 50 63 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 51 63 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 50 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-110145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

North wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-110145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to

78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 57 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 53 88 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-110145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 89 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-110145-

Northern Trinity-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to

81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 86 48 88 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 90 47 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-110145-

Southern Trinity-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 45 90 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 44 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-110145-

Mendocino Coast-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 52 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 49 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-110145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 50 77 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 86 47 80 / 0 0 0

Willits 85 47 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-110145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 87 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-110145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 84 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-110145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

343 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 50 85 / 0 0 0

$$

