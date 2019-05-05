CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

296 FPUS56 KEKA 051018

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-060130-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 70. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 48 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 62 49 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-060130-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-060130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 66. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53. West

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 66. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 47 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 58 47 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 57 47 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 61 47 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-060130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 70. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 45 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-060130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to

53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 86 53 85 / 10 10 0

Hoopa 82 50 80 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 82 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-060130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 46 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-060130-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 84 45 80 / 30 20 20

Weaverville 88 45 83 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ108-060130-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 84 43 80 / 20 10 30

Ruth 80 42 76 / 20 10 20

$$

CAZ109-060130-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 68. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. South wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. South wind up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53. West

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 68. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 48 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 47 55 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ110-060130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 47 69 / 10 0 0

Laytonville 72 45 69 / 10 0 0

Willits 71 44 69 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ111-060130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 77 48 74 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ112-060130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

69 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 81. Lows 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 45 68 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ113-060130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 77 48 75 / 0 10 0

$$

_____

