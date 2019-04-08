CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 52. West

wind around 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 47 54 / 100 90 40

Klamath 58 47 57 / 100 100 40

Del Norte Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Snow showers overnight. Snow level

4500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 35 to

45. West wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 63. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 62 46 61 / 100 100 50

Northern Humboldt Coast-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 45 57 / 100 90 50

Arcata 59 46 57 / 100 90 50

Eureka 58 47 57 / 100 90 50

Fortuna 59 46 55 / 100 90 40

Southwestern Humboldt-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest wind up to 10 mph in the valleys and southwest 15 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

valleys and west 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Windy. Highs 49 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the valleys

and northwest 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 51 to 64. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 46 57 / 100 100 40

Northern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows

35 to 45. West wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62.

In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to

41. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 53 to 68. North

wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 48 to 63. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 46 61 / 100 90 40

Hoopa 64 46 61 / 100 90 50

Willow Creek 65 46 62 / 100 90 40

Southern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 37 to 47. West

wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62. In the valleys,

northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 67. North wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 46 60 / 100 80 30

Northern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and

snow showers likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 6500 feet

falling to 5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 30 to 40. West wind 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Slight chance of

rain showers through the day. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 49 to

64. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

At higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 71. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 37 53 / 100 80 30

Weaverville 62 40 59 / 100 70 20

Southern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to

42. West wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning. Breezy. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. In

the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 61 38 58 / 100 80 20

Ruth 57 37 54 / 100 80 20

Mendocino Coast-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 51 60 / 90 70 10

Point Arena 59 50 55 / 90 60 10

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 67. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to

64. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 55 to 69. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 61 47 59 / 100 80 30

Laytonville 59 40 56 / 100 80 10

Willits 61 43 59 / 100 80 10

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to

43. West wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. In the valleys, northwest wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to

40. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 67. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 62 43 60 / 90 80 10

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51. West wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

At higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 45 59 / 90 70 10

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 67. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. West wind

20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 54 to 64. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 47 64 / 90 70 10

