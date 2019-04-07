CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019

_____

485 FPUS56 KEKA 071010

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-080115-

Coastal Del Norte-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Windy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 15 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 50 to 60.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 53 56 / 100 100 100

Klamath 61 56 59 / 100 100 100

$$

CAZ102-080115-

Del Norte Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. South wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain. Windy. Near steady temperature around 50. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. South wind 20 to 25 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet overnight.

Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 55 63 / 100 100 100

$$

CAZ103-080115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 53 60 / 70 100 100

Arcata 64 55 60 / 50 100 100

Eureka 62 54 59 / 50 100 90

Fortuna 62 53 59 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ104-080115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. South wind up to 10 mph in the valleys and south 15 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 52 60 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ105-080115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 53 to 68. In the valleys,

south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet overnight.

Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 55 64 / 90 100 100

Hoopa 67 55 65 / 70 100 100

Willow Creek 67 55 64 / 60 90 100

$$

CAZ106-080115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 65. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 54 63 / 70 90 100

$$

CAZ107-080115-

Northern Trinity-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 68. In the valleys, south wind

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 66. South wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 6500 feet falling to 5000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to

41. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 46 57 / 90 90 100

Weaverville 60 49 62 / 70 80 100

$$

CAZ108-080115-

Southern Trinity-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 65. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 30 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 47 61 / 60 80 90

Ruth 56 46 57 / 80 90 100

$$

CAZ109-080115-

Mendocino Coast-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 56 63 / 40 80 100

Point Arena 58 53 58 / 50 60 80

$$

CAZ110-080115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 67. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 65. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 55 61 / 80 90 100

Laytonville 57 51 58 / 70 90 100

Willits 61 51 61 / 50 80 100

$$

CAZ111-080115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65. In the valleys,

south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 48 to 63. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 63 52 62 / 60 80 100

$$

CAZ112-080115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 56 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 51 62 / 40 60 90

$$

CAZ113-080115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 68. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50. West

wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 65. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 54 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 54 66 / 40 60 90

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather