CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

_____

497 FPUS56 KEKA 081207

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-090315-

Coastal Del Norte-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 44 to

54. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57. East wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 40 52 / 10 30 40

Klamath 49 39 53 / 10 30 50

$$

CAZ102-090315-

Del Norte Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 37 54 / 10 30 60

$$

CAZ103-090315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Isolated

rain showers in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 59. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 38 52 / 20 30 60

Arcata 50 40 53 / 20 30 60

Eureka 51 40 53 / 30 30 60

Fortuna 50 39 51 / 30 30 70

$$

CAZ104-090315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then isolated rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. North wind

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows

33 to 43. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers likely

through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 46 to 56. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 48 39 48 / 20 40 80

$$

CAZ105-090315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 37 53 / 10 30 60

Hoopa 52 38 53 / 10 30 50

Willow Creek 53 38 54 / 10 30 60

$$

CAZ106-090315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Isolated rain showers in the

morning. Isolated snow showers through the day. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

39 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 39 51 / 20 30 70

$$

CAZ107-090315-

Northern Trinity-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Isolated snow showers through the day. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 40 26 38 / 20 40 80

Weaverville 48 32 46 / 10 30 70

$$

CAZ108-090315-

Southern Trinity-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

level 1500 feet overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely through the day. Rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

23 to 33. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 31 48 / 10 30 60

Ruth 44 28 44 / 10 30 60

$$

CAZ109-090315-

Mendocino Coast-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

36 to 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to

45. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 44 56 / 20 40 80

Point Arena 50 42 51 / 20 40 70

$$

CAZ110-090315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 41 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 44 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 39 49 / 20 30 70

Laytonville 46 34 45 / 10 30 70

Willits 50 34 48 / 10 30 70

$$

CAZ111-090315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

36 to 51. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 34 48 / 10 30 70

$$

CAZ112-090315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 37 49 / 10 30 70

$$

CAZ113-090315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

407 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 41 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to

53. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 45 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 49 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 38 53 / 10 30 70

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather