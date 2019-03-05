CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

929 FPUS56 KEKA 051049

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-060200-

Coastal Del Norte-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 46 51 / 80 100 90

Klamath 54 46 52 / 80 100 90

$$

CAZ102-060200-

Del Norte Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40

to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature around 40. Snow

level 3500 feet in the evening rising to 5000 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level falling to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level falling to 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 44 51 / 80 100 100

$$

CAZ103-060200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. East wind around 5

mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 46 54 / 90 100 100

Arcata 54 47 54 / 90 100 100

Eureka 54 47 54 / 90 100 100

Fortuna 53 47 54 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ104-060200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level falling to 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 47 52 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ105-060200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain through the night. Snow

level 4500 feet in the evening rising overnight. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level falling to 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 43 52 / 90 100 100

Hoopa 54 44 53 / 90 100 100

Willow Creek 55 44 53 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ106-060200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 53. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 48 54 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ107-060200-

Northern Trinity-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Lows

30 to 40. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level falling to 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level falling to 2500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

21 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 37 45 / 100 100 100

Weaverville 47 40 48 / 90 100 90

$$

CAZ108-060200-

Southern Trinity-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level falling to 4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level falling to 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 39 50 / 90 100 100

Ruth 48 39 48 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ109-060200-

Mendocino Coast-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 47 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 52 57 / 100 100 100

Point Arena 54 50 55 / 100 100 90

$$

CAZ110-060200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 56. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 48 53 / 100 100 100

Laytonville 49 45 51 / 90 100 100

Willits 52 46 54 / 100 100 100

$$

CAZ111-060200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 45 53 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ112-060200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Rain through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Near steady temperature around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 49 55 / 90 100 100

$$

CAZ113-060200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 43 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 54. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 49 57 / 90 100 100

$$

