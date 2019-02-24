CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Coastal Del Norte-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to

55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 41 to

51. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South wind 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57. East wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 45 50 / 100 100 100

Klamath 51 45 51 / 100 100 100

Del Norte Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. South wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow

level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Lows 34 to

44. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet

falling to 3500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 47 43 48 / 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Coast-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 44 52 / 100 100 100

Arcata 51 46 51 / 100 100 90

Eureka 53 45 53 / 100 100 90

Fortuna 53 46 54 / 100 90 100

Southwestern Humboldt-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to

55. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 43 50 / 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 37 to 52. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to

11 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs

40 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet falling to

4000 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet

rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 41 49 / 100 100 100

Hoopa 51 42 50 / 100 100 100

Willow Creek 51 42 50 / 100 90 100

Southern Humboldt Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST

MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs

41 to 53. South wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 35 to

45. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph

at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs

44 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 44 54 / 100 100 100

Northern Trinity-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Highs 36 to 51. South wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Lows 27 to 37. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 26 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 37 32 38 / 90 100 100

Weaverville 45 35 44 / 80 90 100

Southern Trinity-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

35 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

Highs 38 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 32 to

42. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54. South wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 34 47 / 70 80 100

Ruth 42 33 45 / 100 100 100

Mendocino Coast-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 51 55 / 70 90 100

Point Arena 53 49 55 / 40 60 90

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 44 to

54. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 42 50 / 100 100 100

Laytonville 46 39 50 / 90 90 100

Willits 52 41 52 / 70 90 100

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely through the day.

Rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain through the night.

Snow overnight. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 51. South wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to

45. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 54. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 48 37 50 / 80 90 100

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 25 mph in

the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 48 to 58. South

wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 45 53 / 50 60 90

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

245 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 45 54 / 50 60 100

