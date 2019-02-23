CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
580 FPUS56 KEKA 232251
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
CAZ101-241400-
Coastal Del Norte-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 46 to 57.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to
57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 43 51 45 50 / 100 100 100 100
Klamath 43 51 45 51 / 100 100 100 100
CAZ102-241400-
Del Norte Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind
20 to 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Near steady temperature around
40. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times.
Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Lows
34 to 44. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs
38 to 51. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to
5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 38 to 53. Southeast wind around
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 38 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 41 47 43 48 / 100 100 100 100
CAZ103-241400-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 41 52 44 52 / 100 100 100 100
Arcata 42 51 46 51 / 90 100 90 90
Eureka 43 53 45 53 / 90 90 90 90
Fortuna 43 53 46 54 / 90 90 90 100
CAZ104-241400-
Southwestern Humboldt-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 10 to
20 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
45 to 58. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 40 50 43 50 / 100 100 100 100
CAZ105-241400-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 31 to 41. South wind around
20 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 37 to 52. South wind 20 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs
40 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.
Lows 33 to 43. Highs 40 to 55. Southeast wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
29 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 43 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 39 48 41 49 / 100 100 100 100
Hoopa 40 51 42 50 / 100 100 100 100
Willow Creek 40 51 42 50 / 100 100 100 100
CAZ106-241400-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around
20 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
41 to 53. South wind around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 35 to
45. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs
44 to 54. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level falling to
5000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 56. Southeast wind 20 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 41 52 44 54 / 90 90 100 100
CAZ107-241400-
Northern Trinity-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 25 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 36 to 51. South wind around
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 27 to 37. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 50.
South wind around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet.
Lows 27 to 37. Highs 37 to 52. South wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows
27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 53.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
22 to 32.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 54.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 27 37 32 38 / 90 90 90 100
Weaverville 33 45 35 44 / 80 90 90 100
CAZ108-241400-
Southern Trinity-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 27 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind around
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows 29 to 39. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.
Highs 38 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 5500 feet.
Lows 31 to 41. Highs 39 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 25 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 42 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 32 46 34 47 / 80 90 90 90
Ruth 31 42 33 45 / 90 100 100 100
CAZ109-241400-
Mendocino Coast-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.
Lows 41 to 51. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
48 to 59. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to
59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 46 55 51 55 / 50 50 80 100
Point Arena 47 53 49 55 / 40 30 60 90
CAZ110-241400-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. South wind 20 to 30 mph at
higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 44 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
44 to 57. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 40 49 42 50 / 90 80 100 100
Laytonville 35 46 39 50 / 70 70 100 100
Willits 37 52 41 52 / 50 50 80 100
CAZ111-241400-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 40. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 51. South wind 20 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet.
Lows 33 to 43. Highs 39 to 54. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 27 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 41 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 35 48 37 50 / 70 70 80 100
CAZ112-241400-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys
and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
48 to 59. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
51 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 42 52 45 53 / 30 40 60 90
CAZ113-241400-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
251 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
45 to 57. South wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
48 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 40 54 45 54 / 40 50 60 100
