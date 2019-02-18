CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

483 FPUS56 KEKA 182158

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-191300-

Coastal Del Norte-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. North

wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 43 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 43 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 33 49 41 47 / 0 10 80 90

Klamath 33 48 40 46 / 0 10 80 90

$$

CAZ102-191300-

Del Norte Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 31 46 37 44 / 10 10 80 100

$$

CAZ103-191300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North wind around 15 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to

41. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

46 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 29 49 38 48 / 0 0 60 90

Arcata 30 49 39 47 / 0 0 60 80

Eureka 31 50 40 49 / 0 0 60 80

Fortuna 30 51 39 49 / 0 0 50 80

$$

CAZ104-191300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

28 to 38. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 42 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Highs 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 31 49 37 46 / 0 0 40 60

$$

CAZ105-191300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers

likely overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

1 inch. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 28 48 36 46 / 0 0 70 90

Hoopa 27 48 37 46 / 0 0 60 90

Willow Creek 27 48 36 46 / 0 0 60 90

$$

CAZ106-191300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 53. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 30 53 37 49 / 0 0 30 50

$$

CAZ107-191300-

Northern Trinity-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet rising to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet overnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Highs

35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to

48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 22 41 26 37 / 0 0 30 70

Weaverville 22 43 29 41 / 0 0 30 50

$$

CAZ108-191300-

Southern Trinity-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 23 45 29 43 / 0 0 30 50

Ruth 18 46 28 41 / 0 0 30 60

$$

CAZ109-191300-

Mendocino Coast-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

35 to 45. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 36 56 44 54 / 0 0 10 40

Point Arena 40 52 43 51 / 0 0 10 40

$$

CAZ110-191300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 42 to 54. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 29 51 37 47 / 0 0 20 50

Laytonville 25 49 31 45 / 0 0 20 50

Willits 25 53 32 48 / 0 0 10 40

$$

CAZ111-191300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2000 feet overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 25 52 31 47 / 0 0 10 50

$$

CAZ112-191300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 32 54 36 49 / 0 0 10 30

$$

CAZ113-191300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

158 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet

overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 53. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 29 56 35 51 / 0 0 10 40

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather