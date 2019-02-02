CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

Coastal Del Norte-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then widespread

rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs 38 to 48. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. East wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 56. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 44 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 44 51 37 43 / 80 90 100 100

Klamath 45 47 37 42 / 80 90 100 100

Del Norte Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow

showers through the day. Widespread rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 feet

falling to 1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 8 to

9 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet.

Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52. Lows

21 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 45 35 38 / 90 100 100 100

Northern Humboldt Coast-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may contain

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. West wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

1000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 43 51 36 42 / 50 90 90 100

Arcata 44 48 38 41 / 50 90 80 100

Eureka 45 53 38 44 / 40 90 80 90

Fortuna 44 52 37 45 / 50 90 80 100

Southwestern Humboldt-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

afternoon. West wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers through the night.

Widespread snow showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain

small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up

to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 45 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 47 36 41 / 60 90 90 90

Northern Humboldt Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow

showers through the day. Widespread rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 40. Stronger showers

may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet

falling to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to

5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 3000 feet

falling to 2000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Highs 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

22 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 42 44 35 38 / 60 100 90 100

Hoopa 42 46 35 38 / 60 100 90 100

Willow Creek 43 46 36 39 / 60 100 90 100

Southern Humboldt Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning, then widespread

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Stronger showers may contain small

hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 32 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 36 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 53. Lows 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 43 48 37 43 / 50 90 100 90

Northern Trinity-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow

showers through the day. Widespread rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 3500 feet

falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 5 to

7 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 25 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows

15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

16 to 26.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 33 38 27 31 / 90 90 90 80

Weaverville 37 43 31 35 / 80 90 70 80

Southern Trinity-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then numerous rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then widespread rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 3500 feet

falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 1500 to

2000 feet. Highs 28 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 36 43 29 36 / 70 90 70 90

Ruth 35 41 28 35 / 60 90 90 100

Mendocino Coast-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then widespread

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 54. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 53 44 50 / 50 80 90 80

Point Arena 50 53 46 51 / 70 70 80 70

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 44 47 37 42 / 50 100 100 100

Laytonville 39 45 33 40 / 50 100 100 100

Willits 40 48 34 43 / 60 100 90 90

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then numerous rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then widespread rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 4500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers.

Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 29 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs 31 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 40 46 33 39 / 50 90 90 90

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. East wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then widespread

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet.

Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to

58. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 50 41 47 / 70 90 80 80

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

242 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. East wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then

widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may

contain small hail. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 40 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 43 51 39 46 / 60 90 80 80

