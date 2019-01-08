CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
CAZ101-090245-
Coastal Del Norte-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 51 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 60 49 54 / 100 100 100
Klamath 58 49 55 / 90 90 100
CAZ102-090245-
Del Norte Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 59. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph
in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher
elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. South
wind 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
46 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs
45 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 55 45 52 / 100 100 100
CAZ103-090245-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 51 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 50 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 62 46 55 / 80 80 100
Arcata 61 48 55 / 80 90 100
Eureka 63 48 57 / 80 80 100
Fortuna 62 49 57 / 90 90 100
CAZ104-090245-
Southwestern Humboldt-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast
20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Very
windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 43 to
53. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
35 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature
around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the valleys and south 15 to
30 mph at higher elevation. Gusts up to 55 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 48 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
37 to 47. Highs 47 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 55 47 52 / 100 100 100
CAZ105-090245-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 45 to 60. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph
in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher
elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 43 to 55. South wind
around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher
elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 44 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
34 to 44. Highs 43 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 54 45 52 / 100 100 100
Hoopa 54 46 53 / 90 90 100
Willow Creek 55 46 53 / 90 100 100
CAZ106-090245-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 47 to 60. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph
in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher
elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south
20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47. South wind around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 46 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
34 to 44. Highs 45 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 56 46 54 / 100 100 100
CAZ107-090245-
Northern Trinity-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
2000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Windy. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 6500 to
7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher
elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow
accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher
elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow level
5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 39 to 54.
South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at
higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 40 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 44 36 43 / 100 100 100
Weaverville 45 40 46 / 100 100 90
CAZ108-090245-
Southern Trinity-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
2000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph
in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to
45. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
35 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. South wind around 20 mph
in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs
41 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 41 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 47 38 48 / 90 100 90
Ruth 49 37 48 / 90 100 100
CAZ109-090245-
Mendocino Coast-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM
PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph shifting to the
south 15 to 25 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 51 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 61 53 59 / 90 100 90
Point Arena 57 52 56 / 90 100 90
CAZ110-090245-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph
in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 40 to
50. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph
at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. In the
valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher
elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs
47 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
46 to 57.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 55 48 53 / 100 100 100
Laytonville 52 44 51 / 90 100 100
Willits 54 44 54 / 90 100 90
CAZ111-090245-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to
35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.
Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and
south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind around 20 mph in the
valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow
level 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and
snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 52 43 51 / 90 100 100
CAZ112-090245-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to
35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 44 to
54. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to
35 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. South wind around
20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 49 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 55 49 55 / 90 100 90
CAZ113-090245-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE
1500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 50.
Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to
35 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the
valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south
20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.
Highs 47 to 57. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows
36 to 46. Highs 46 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 56 49 57 / 90 100 90
