CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

_____

547 FPUS56 KEKA 021140

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-030245-

Coastal Del Norte-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to

50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 42 55 / 0 0 10

Klamath 56 43 56 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ102-030245-

Del Norte Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs

43 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 40 54 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ103-030245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 39 56 / 0 0 0

Arcata 55 40 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 55 39 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-030245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 37 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-030245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 48 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 44 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 40 55 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 56 37 54 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 58 37 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-030245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 57. Lows 38 to

48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-030245-

Northern Trinity-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 44 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 29 46 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 51 30 48 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-030245-

Southern Trinity-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 43 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 28 51 / 0 0 0

Ruth 56 30 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-030245-

Mendocino Coast-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 40 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 41 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-030245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 57. Lows 37 to

47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 36 54 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 55 32 53 / 0 0 0

Willits 56 27 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-030245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 51. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 38 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 32 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-030245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 56 34 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-030245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 30 57 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather