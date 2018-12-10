CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

038 FPUS56 KEKA 102259

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-111400-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 61. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 49 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 43 54 45 55 / 10 90 100 0

Klamath 43 55 44 56 / 0 80 100 0

$$

CAZ102-111400-

Del Norte Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations around 1 inch. Highs

43 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 41 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 40 53 41 54 / 0 90 100 10

$$

CAZ103-111400-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 52 to 62. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

50 to 61.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 39 55 43 57 / 0 60 100 0

Arcata 40 55 45 56 / 0 60 90 0

Eureka 42 55 45 56 / 0 50 90 0

Fortuna 40 58 45 58 / 0 50 80 0

$$

CAZ104-111400-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 61. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

48 to 59.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 39 54 42 55 / 0 40 80 0

$$

CAZ105-111400-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 47 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

42 to 57.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 38 55 39 57 / 0 70 100 10

Hoopa 36 54 39 56 / 0 70 100 0

Willow Creek 38 56 39 57 / 0 60 100 10

$$

CAZ106-111400-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 44 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

45 to 57.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 35 57 41 59 / 0 30 50 0

$$

CAZ107-111400-

Northern Trinity-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 24 to

34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Snow level 6500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations up

to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 26 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 27 50 33 50 / 0 30 70 0

Weaverville 29 51 34 52 / 0 30 70 0

$$

CAZ108-111400-

Southern Trinity-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 27 to

37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 28 53 31 54 / 0 30 60 0

Ruth 31 55 33 57 / 0 30 50 0

$$

CAZ109-111400-

Mendocino Coast-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 42 59 47 60 / 0 20 40 0

Point Arena 43 57 48 59 / 0 10 20 0

$$

CAZ110-111400-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 36 56 39 57 / 0 20 50 0

Laytonville 32 56 39 58 / 0 20 40 0

Willits 32 58 38 60 / 0 20 30 0

$$

CAZ111-111400-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 32 57 35 59 / 0 20 40 0

$$

CAZ112-111400-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 39 58 43 61 / 0 10 20 0

$$

CAZ113-111400-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 34 59 40 62 / 0 10 20 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather