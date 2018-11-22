CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

Coastal Del Norte-

Coastal Del Norte-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Southwest wind 15 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 49 56 / 100 100 100

Klamath 53 49 55 / 100 100 100

Del Norte Interior-

Del Norte Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Rain may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 37 to 47. In the valleys, southwest

wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, southwest wind

up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs 46 to 57. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in

the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet

overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 44 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 49 57 / 100 100 100

CAZ103-230215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49. North

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 48 57 / 100 100 100

Arcata 55 49 57 / 100 100 100

Eureka 55 50 56 / 100 90 100

Fortuna 55 49 58 / 100 100 100

CAZ104-230215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and south

20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 44 to 54. In the valleys, southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. At higher elevation, southwest wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the valleys and southwest

15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 48 57 / 100 100 100

CAZ105-230215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 55. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. In the valleys, southwest

wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, southwest wind

up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58. In the valleys, southwest wind up to

20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet

overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 46 55 / 100 100 100

Hoopa 52 44 56 / 100 100 100

Willow Creek 53 47 57 / 100 100 100

CAZ106-230215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. In the valleys, southwest

wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, southwest wind

up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 50 to 60. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At

higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 47 58 / 100 90 100

Northern Trinity-

Northern Trinity-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 32 to 42. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation,

southwest wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to

57. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning.

At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

5500 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 35 48 / 100 100 100

Weaverville 47 39 51 / 100 90 100

Southern Trinity-

Southern Trinity-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 42 to 54. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. In

the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph overnight. At higher

elevation, southwest wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 59. In the valleys, southwest

wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 38 55 / 100 90 100

Ruth 48 38 53 / 100 100 100

Mendocino Coast-

Mendocino Coast-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to

50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 50 58 / 100 90 100

Point Arena 56 53 58 / 100 90 100

CAZ110-230215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. At higher elevation, southwest

wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 51 to 61.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 53 45 57 / 100 90 100

Laytonville 52 43 56 / 100 100 100

Willits 53 44 57 / 100 100 100

CAZ111-230215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 54. South wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows 36 to

46. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph overnight. At

higher elevation, southwest wind up to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 46 to 58. In the valleys, southwest

wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation, southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 53 41 57 / 100 90 100

CAZ112-230215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 56. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, southwest wind up to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

53 to 63. In the valleys, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the

morning. At higher elevation, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 53. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 50 57 / 100 90 100

CAZ113-230215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

304 AM PST Thu Nov 22 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. In the valleys, southwest wind up

to 20 mph overnight. At higher elevation, southwest wind up to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. In the valleys,

southwest wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher elevation,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 47 59 / 100 90 100

