CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-181315-

Coastal Del Norte-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog. Lows

40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 55 to 65. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 56 to 66. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 61. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 42 58 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 44 61 43 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ102-181315-

Del Norte Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 37 to

47.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 41 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 41 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 63 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ103-181315-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog. Lows

33 to 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 34 to 44.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 35 61 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 35 60 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 39 57 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 36 62 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-181315-

Southwestern Humboldt-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 56 to 67. Southeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

East wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 58 to 68.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 34 to 44.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 38 62 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-181315-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 58 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 58 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 42 68 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 36 66 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 39 68 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-181315-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 32 68 32 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-181315-

Northern Trinity-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 35 64 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 31 66 31 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ108-181315-

Southern Trinity-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 57 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 44 to 57. Lows 35 to

45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 24 68 24 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 29 70 28 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ109-181315-

Mendocino Coast-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog. Lows

35 to 45. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 57 to 67. East

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 34 to 44.

East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 37 60 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 43 58 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-181315-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 31 64 31 65 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 32 68 32 68 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 29 67 29 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-181315-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 58 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 36 to

46.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 28 69 28 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-181315-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 40 66 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-181315-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

207 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 33 67 33 68 / 0 0 0 0

