CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

733 FPUS56 KEKA 221028

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-230130-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 55 to 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. South wind up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 47 60 / 0 10 60

Klamath 57 49 62 / 0 0 50

CAZ102-230130-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 74. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 49 70 / 0 0 50

CAZ103-230130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. South wind

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 46 62 / 0 0 40

Arcata 55 46 62 / 0 0 40

Eureka 55 47 61 / 0 0 40

Fortuna 61 47 64 / 0 0 40

CAZ104-230130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 76. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows 42 to 52. South wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 44 69 / 0 0 40

CAZ105-230130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 82 49 75 / 0 0 30

Hoopa 79 45 73 / 0 0 30

Willow Creek 79 46 74 / 0 0 30

CAZ106-230130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 42 72 / 0 0 30

CAZ107-230130-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 40 70 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 79 40 73 / 0 0 10

CAZ108-230130-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 81 38 73 / 0 0 10

Ruth 76 40 70 / 0 0 20

CAZ109-230130-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog through the

night. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 44 61 / 0 0 20

Point Arena 55 47 61 / 0 0 10

CAZ110-230130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 76 41 69 / 0 0 20

Laytonville 80 37 72 / 0 0 20

Willits 76 39 71 / 0 0 10

CAZ111-230130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 40 75 / 0 0 10

CAZ112-230130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 44 71 / 0 0 10

CAZ113-230130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

328 AM PDT Mon Oct 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 78 42 75 / 0 0 10

