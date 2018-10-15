CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-161245-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, Smith River,

and Klamath

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

76. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 74. North wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 41 68 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 48 71 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ102-161245-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 80 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ103-161245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Blue Lake, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Fortuna, and Ferndale

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

74. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 74. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 62 to 74. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 61 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 39 68 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 44 67 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 43 63 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 53 70 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-161245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 40 77 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-161245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 48 85 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 38 83 41 82 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 40 82 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-161245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Garberville, Redway, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 37 82 37 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-161245-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, Trinity Center, and Del Loma

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 71 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 41 75 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 39 81 40 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ108-161245-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 69 to

84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 30 82 32 81 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 34 80 35 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ109-161245-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg, Rockport, Mendocino,

Point Arena, and Gualala

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. North wind up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 74. North

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 63 to 74. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 62 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 46 66 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 49 61 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-161245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley, Willits, Leggett,

and Laytonville

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 72 to

83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 72 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 34 78 34 77 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 39 81 39 80 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 34 79 36 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-161245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 68 to

83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 35 84 36 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-161245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

71 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 70 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 79 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-161245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

240 PM PDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 72 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 41 84 42 83 / 0 0 0 0

