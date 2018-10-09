CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

_____

428 FPUS56 KEKA 091010

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-100115-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, and Smith River

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 49 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 48 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-100115-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 72 47 70 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-100115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Samoa, Arcata, Arcata Arpt,

Fieldbrook, Fernbridge, and Fortuna

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 72.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 47 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 47 63 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 49 61 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 47 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-100115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76. North wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 48 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-100115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 77 43 76 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 74 44 71 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 74 44 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-100115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Bull Creek, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-100115-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, and Del Loma

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 72 42 68 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 76 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-100115-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 42 72 / 0 0 0

Ruth 75 43 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-100115-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg and Rockport

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 51 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 52 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-100115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley and Willits

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 79 48 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 80 48 75 / 0 0 0

Willits 76 48 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-100115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 48 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-100115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85.

Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 80 50 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-100115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

310 AM PDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 81 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather