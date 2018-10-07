CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

_____

212 FPUS56 KEKA 071000

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Columbus Day.

CAZ101-080100-

Coastal Del Norte-

Including the cities of Ft Dick, Crescent City, and Smith River

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 62 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-080100-

Del Norte Interior-

Including the city of Gasquet

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 52 73 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ103-080100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

Including the cities of Eureka, Samoa, Arcata, Arcata Arpt,

Fieldbrook, Fernbridge, and Fortuna

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 72. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

62 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 51 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 51 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 53 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-080100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

Including the cities of Honeydew, Petrolia, Briceland,

Ettersburg, Shelter Cove, and Whitehorn

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind

15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 75 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-080100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Hoopa, Orleans, Weitchpec,

and Willow Creek

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 80 50 81 / 0 10 0

Hoopa 76 48 75 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 75 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-080100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

Including the cities of Bull Creek, Pepperwood, Shively,

Dinsmore, Bridgeville, Alderpoint, and Benbow

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

North wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80. North wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 79 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-080100-

Northern Trinity-

Including the cities of Weaverville, Carrville, Douglas City,

Helena, Junction City, Big Bar, and Del Loma

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 49 72 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 76 48 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-080100-

Southern Trinity-

Including the cities of Forest Glen, Hayfork, Hyampom, Peanut,

Ruth, and Zenia

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 76 46 77 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 47 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-080100-

Mendocino Coast-

Including the cities of Fort Bragg and Rockport

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 74.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 54 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 54 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-080100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Potter Valley and Willits

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 51 78 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 81 52 82 / 0 0 0

Willits 77 52 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-080100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the city of Covelo

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-080100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Boonville, Philo, Comptche, and Yorkville

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 78.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 51 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-080100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

Including the cities of Calpella, Hopland, Redwood Vly, Talmage,

and Ukiah

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 65 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 83 53 84 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

