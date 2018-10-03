CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ101-041300-

Coastal Del Norte-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 67. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65. West

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 59 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 60 46 57 / 10 0 10 60

Klamath 52 63 48 60 / 20 0 0 30

$$

CAZ102-041300-

Del Norte Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 49 70 47 68 / 10 0 0 60

$$

CAZ103-041300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55. West

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 62 44 64 / 20 10 0 20

Arcata 51 61 46 62 / 20 10 0 20

Eureka 52 60 47 60 / 20 10 0 20

Fortuna 53 63 46 63 / 20 10 0 10

$$

CAZ104-041300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

48 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 63 to 78.

.Columbus Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 49 70 42 71 / 30 20 0 10

$$

CAZ105-041300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 74 48 74 / 40 10 0 30

Hoopa 51 70 45 71 / 30 10 0 20

Willow Creek 52 70 47 71 / 40 20 0 20

$$

CAZ106-041300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 78.

.Columbus Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 73 44 73 / 30 20 0 10

$$

CAZ107-041300-

Northern Trinity-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early

evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 70 43 69 / 80 50 10 10

Weaverville 51 72 41 74 / 50 40 0 10

$$

CAZ108-041300-

Southern Trinity-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 64 to 79.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 71 45 72 / 40 30 0 10

Ruth 50 69 41 70 / 40 40 0 10

$$

CAZ109-041300-

Mendocino Coast-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 50 61 45 60 / 20 20 0 0

Point Arena 53 60 49 61 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-041300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to

52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 69 45 70 / 30 30 0 10

Laytonville 53 70 45 73 / 30 30 0 0

Willits 51 67 43 70 / 20 30 0 0

$$

CAZ111-041300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to

51. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 71 42 74 / 30 30 0 0

$$

CAZ112-041300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

65 to 76. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 71 48 72 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-041300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

251 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Slight chance of rain showers through the night. Lows

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 61 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 73 46 76 / 20 20 0 0

$$

