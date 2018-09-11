CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ101-121230-

Coastal Del Norte-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 72. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 60 49 60 / 10 10 10 10

Klamath 50 65 49 63 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ102-121230-

Del Norte Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 72. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 45 67 47 67 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ103-121230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 58 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to

72. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 63 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 49 63 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 53 61 48 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 50 63 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-121230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 73. North wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 68 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-121230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 75 44 75 / 0 10 10 0

Hoopa 46 71 42 74 / 0 0 10 0

Willow Creek 45 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-121230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 46 73 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-121230-

Northern Trinity-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke in the afternoon.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Slight chance of

rain showers in the evening. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Lows

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 39 71 38 68 / 0 20 20 10

Weaverville 39 72 39 73 / 0 0 10 0

$$

CAZ108-121230-

Southern Trinity-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 35 71 35 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 30 68 30 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-121230-

Mendocino Coast-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

42 to 52. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 63 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 60 51 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-121230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 42 70 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 38 71 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 38 69 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-121230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 33 73 33 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-121230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 48 69 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-121230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

226 PM PDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 66 to 79.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 45 74 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

