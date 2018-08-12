CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
025 FPUS56 KEKA 120929
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-130030-
Coastal Del Norte-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of smoke in
the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Light
winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
49 to 59. Highs 63 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows
49 to 59. Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 66 52 65 / 0 0 0
Klamath 71 54 70 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-130030-
Del Norte Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy valley
fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs 78 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows
54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley
fog. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to
95. Lows 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 86 55 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-130030-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest
wind around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.
Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 66 54 66 / 0 0 0
Arcata 65 55 64 / 0 0 0
Eureka 61 53 61 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 66 53 67 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-130030-
Southwestern Humboldt-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 75 to 90. North wind around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 77 to 92.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 84 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 83 51 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-130030-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Patchy
valley fog overnight. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 83 to
98.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 84 to 99.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 98 58 97 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 94 58 94 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 93 59 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-130030-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to
61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to
94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy
valley fog. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 84 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 84 to
99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 93 52 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-130030-
Northern Trinity-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 89 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 87 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 101. Lows
55 to 65.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs 89 to 104. Lows 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 91 to
106. Lows 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 89 57 89 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 96 57 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-130030-
Southern Trinity-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 85 to 100.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 96 49 96 / 0 0 0
Ruth 91 48 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-130030-
Mendocino Coast-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. West wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest
wind around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
47 to 57. Highs 74 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
74 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 60 49 60 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 58 52 58 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-130030-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 96.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 83 to 98.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 100. Lows 53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 88 53 85 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 94 54 91 / 0 0 0
Willits 84 51 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-130030-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 94 53 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-130030-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 77 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
valley fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs
83 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 86 51 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-130030-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
229 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
66. Highs 81 to 96.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 100. Lows
58 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 93 59 91 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
