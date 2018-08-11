CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

836 FPUS56 KEKA 110953

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-120100-

Coastal Del Norte-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 73. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 53 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 55 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-120100-

Del Norte Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy valley

fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows

54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog.

Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-120100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

79. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 55 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 55 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 54 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 68 54 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-120100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 51 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-120100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 90 55 100 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 89 55 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 88 56 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-120100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 51 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-120100-

Northern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of smoke. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

88 to 103. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 55 90 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 95 55 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-120100-

Southern Trinity-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 93 45 96 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 44 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-120100-

Mendocino Coast-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86. West wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 51 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 53 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-120100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 52 88 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 53 92 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 50 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-120100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 50 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-120100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 50 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-120100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

253 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 93 58 94 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

