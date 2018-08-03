CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

681 FPUS56 KEKA 031013

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-040115-

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows 48 to

58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 75. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 70 51 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 54 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-040115-

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 54 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-040115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 62 to 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to

81. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 54 67 / 0 10 0

Arcata 66 54 66 / 0 10 0

Eureka 62 53 62 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 67 53 67 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ104-040115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to

55. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 49 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-040115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 54 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-040115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Highs 86 to 101. Lows 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 91 50 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040115-

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

96 to 111. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 54 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 94 54 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040115-

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 91 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 46 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 87 45 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040115-

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

77 to 92. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 52 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 91 52 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 97 52 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 89 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 51 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to

57. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Highs 87 to 102. Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 87 51 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 57 90 / 0 0 0

$$

