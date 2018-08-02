CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-030130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 62 to 72.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 54 64 / 10 0 0

Klamath 65 53 66 / 10 0 0

CAZ102-030130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning.

Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-030130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. North

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 71. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

66 to 81. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 53 65 / 10 0 0

Arcata 66 53 64 / 10 0 0

Eureka 61 53 64 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 64 50 65 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-030130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows

48 to 58. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

87. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

77 to 92. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 50 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-030130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the

morning. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 90 58 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 54 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 55 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-030130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Highs 81 to 96. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 86 50 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-030130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs

87 to 102. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 93 56 92 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 95 52 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-030130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 94 49 94 / 0 0 0

Ruth 89 51 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-030130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

75 to 90. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 49 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 51 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-030130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 85 51 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 53 89 / 0 0 0

Willits 95 50 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-030130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 78 to

93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 54 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-030130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

valley fog. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Highs 84 to 99. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 50 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-030130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 57 95 / 0 0 0

