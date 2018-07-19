CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

070 FPUS56 KEKA 191007

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-200115-

Coastal Del Norte-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 84. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 55 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 56 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200115-

Del Norte Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 98 59 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 52 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 53 68 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

81 to 96. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 51 to

61. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 89 52 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 102 63 101 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 58 97 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 98 59 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 94 52 90 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ107-200115-

Northern Trinity-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 89 to

104.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 99 60 94 / 0 0 10

Weaverville 103 60 100 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-200115-

Southern Trinity-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to

100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 103 54 101 / 0 0 10

Ruth 98 54 95 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ109-200115-

Mendocino Coast-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Southwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 49 62 / 0 0 10

Point Arena 64 55 60 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ110-200115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 96 56 87 / 0 0 10

Laytonville 99 60 94 / 0 0 10

Willits 97 55 87 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ111-200115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 82 to

97.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 103 58 96 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ112-200115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 93 56 87 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ113-200115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 102. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 103 60 95 / 0 0 10

$$

_____

