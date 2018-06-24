CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-250230-

Coastal Del Norte-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 51 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 75 52 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-250230-

Del Norte Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 88 52 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-250230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

60 to 72. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 52 63 / 0 10 10

Arcata 70 52 65 / 0 10 10

Eureka 64 53 61 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 70 52 64 / 0 10 10

CAZ104-250230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 44 to

54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 84 48 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-250230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the evening. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 100 53 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 95 52 81 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 96 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-250230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 92 49 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-250230-

Northern Trinity-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 97 56 88 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 101 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-250230-

Southern Trinity-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 46 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 98 47 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-250230-

Mendocino Coast-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 87. Northeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 48 61 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 51 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-250230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 51 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 96 52 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 88 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-250230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 52 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-250230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 88 51 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-250230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

427 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 97 55 89 / 0 0 0

