CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

069 FPUS56 KEKA 231023

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-240130-

Coastal Del Norte-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

75. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 75. North

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 65. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 49 61 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 50 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-240130-

Del Norte Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 48 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-240130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.

Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. South wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 72. North

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 46 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 48 63 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 46 60 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 47 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-240130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. East

wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. East wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 44 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-240130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 87 50 84 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 83 49 80 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 82 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-240130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 82 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-240130-

Northern Trinity-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 80 44 78 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 80 45 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-240130-

Southern Trinity-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 81 42 81 / 0 0 0

Ruth 83 42 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-240130-

Mendocino Coast-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. West

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 69. South

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 57 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 66. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 44 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 46 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-240130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 45 73 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 83 45 81 / 0 0 0

Willits 81 45 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-240130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-240130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 56 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 47 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-240130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 67. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 86 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast