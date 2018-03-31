CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

640 FPUS56 KEKA 310949

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-010100-

Coastal Del Norte-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

71. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 54 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 47 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 46 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-010100-

Del Norte Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 65. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 63. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 44 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-010100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning...then Partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

West wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain. Highs 54 to 66. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 42 60 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 45 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 43 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-010100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 42 68 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-010100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 77 42 72 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 74 43 69 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 74 43 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-010100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 67. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 77 43 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-010100-

Northern Trinity-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 58 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 69 39 67 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 74 40 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-010100-

Southern Trinity-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 57 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 74 37 70 / 0 0 0

Ruth 71 37 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-010100-

Mendocino Coast-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 73. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 44 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 46 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-010100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

62 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 42 70 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 76 43 72 / 0 0 0

Willits 76 42 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-010100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 76 43 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-010100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 64 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 78 44 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

249 AM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 62 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast