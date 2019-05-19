CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, May 18, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;41;WSW;3;82%

Arcata;Mostly clear;50;E;5;97%

Auburn;Rain;48;SSE;5;100%

Avalon;Fog;52;WSW;12;100%

Bakersfield;Showers;52;NNW;9;89%

Beale AFB;Rain;54;SSE;13;93%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;41;WSW;9;75%

Bishop;Cloudy;58;S;3;35%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;35;N;3;92%

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;15;27%

Burbank;Showers;59;SE;8;81%

Camarillo;Cloudy;56;W;9;57%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;60;SW;4;88%

Campo;Mostly cloudy;48;NNE;3;89%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;60;WSW;7;77%

Chico;Rain;52;SE;9;100%

China Lake;Cloudy;59;SSW;15;57%

Chino;Cloudy;58;SSW;11;80%

Concord;Cloudy;55;SSE;5;83%

Corona;Cloudy;60;NW;6;80%

Crescent City;Cloudy;51;SE;7;85%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;14;31%

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;23;58%

El Centro;Mostly clear;74;Calm;21;20%

Eureka;Mostly clear;50;E;6;90%

Fairfield;Showers;54;SSE;13;93%

Fresno;Cloudy;54;SSW;9;92%

Fullerton;Cloudy;62;WSW;6;67%

Hanford;Cloudy;53;SW;6;92%

Hawthorne;Showers;60;W;7;74%

Hayward;Cloudy;55;SSE;8;86%

Imperial;Mostly clear;74;Calm;21;20%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;60;SE;4;81%

Lancaster;Cloudy;54;SW;15;58%

Lemoore Nas;Showers;52;S;13;89%

Lincoln;Showers;52;SE;7;100%

Livermore;Cloudy;53;ESE;3;92%

Lompoc;Cloudy;50;SE;6;92%

Long Beach;Showers;62;WNW;7;59%

Los Alamitos;Showers;62;WNW;7;59%

Los Angeles;Showers;59;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles Downtown;Showers;59;Calm;0;80%

Madera;Showers;57;S;8;80%

Mammoth;Cloudy;40;SSW;11;83%

Marysville;Rain;54;SSE;10;89%

Mather AFB;Showers;54;SSE;9;93%

Merced;Cloudy;55;SSE;9;92%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;55;SSE;9;92%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;60;W;7;74%

Modesto;Cloudy;55;SSE;7;86%

Moffett Nas;Showers;54;SSE;10;89%

Mojave;Cloudy;54;SSW;17;71%

Montague;Showers;43;WSW;8;79%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;54;NNE;3;86%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%

Napa County;Showers;54;E;8;97%

Needles;Cloudy;82;SW;16;13%

North Island;Cloudy;62;W;5;72%

Oakland;Rain;56;WSW;14;88%

Oceanside;Cloudy;60;WSW;7;77%

Ontario;Cloudy;58;SSW;11;80%

Oroville;Showers;54;SE;15;82%

Oxnard;Cloudy;55;WNW;14;61%

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;18;27%

Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;28;54%

Paso Robles;Cloudy;49;SSE;9;96%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;55;WNW;8;74%

Porterville;Rain;52;SW;3;87%

Ramona;Partly cloudy;55;NW;3;77%

Redding;Showers;49;NE;7;92%

Riverside;Cloudy;59;W;8;80%

Riverside March;Cloudy;59;NW;5;67%

Sacramento;Showers;54;ESE;9;96%

Sacramento International;Rain;54;SSE;8;92%

Salinas;Showers;53;SSE;21;79%

San Bernardino;Showers;60;W;8;68%

San Carlos;Showers;53;SSE;12;95%

San Diego;Cloudy;62;W;5;72%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;7;80%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;60;W;7;74%

San Francisco;Cloudy;55;SW;13;96%

San Jose;Showers;54;SE;10;96%

San Luis Obispo;Rain;50;SE;6;89%

San Nicolas Island;Showers;58;WSW;16;74%

Sandberg;Fog;44;S;15;92%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;60;SSW;6;88%

Santa Barbara;Showers;51;WNW;9;85%

Santa Maria;Showers;51;ESE;7;92%

Santa Monica;Showers;58;Calm;0;90%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;96%

Santa Ynez;Showers;48;Calm;0;93%

Santee;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Stockton;Showers;57;SSE;14;83%

Thermal;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;21;28%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;37;S;7;80%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;16;33%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;3;85%

Vacaville;Showers;54;SSE;12;100%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;61%

Vandenberg AFB;Showers;48;SE;12;100%

Victorville;Cloudy;56;SW;13;65%

Visalia;Cloudy;54;ESE;6;93%

Watsonville;Showers;52;Calm;0;92%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather