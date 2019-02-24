CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;32;S;13;72%

Arcata;Rain;49;SE;11;87%

Auburn;Cloudy;44;SE;6;67%

Avalon;Sunny;47;WNW;2;74%

Bakersfield;Sunny;43;SSE;3;73%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;47;SSE;7;66%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;23;Calm;0;73%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;3;58%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;32;SE;6;56%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;52;N;3;48%

Burbank;Sunny;48;Calm;0;51%

Camarillo;Sunny;48;NNE;5;60%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;47;Calm;1;64%

Campo;Sunny;42;Calm;0;46%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;76%

Chico;Cloudy;46;ESE;10;61%

China Lake;Partly sunny;37;Calm;0;54%

Chino;Sunny;51;N;1;52%

Concord;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;76%

Corona;Sunny;41;Calm;0;85%

Crescent City;Showers;48;SSE;23;97%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;39;W;5;66%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;35;Calm;0;66%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;38;W;5;82%

Eureka;Showers;49;SE;14;85%

Fairfield;Cloudy;45;SSE;5;88%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;82%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;46;N;2;73%

Hanford;Sunny;41;SE;3;88%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;58%

Hayward;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;79%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;38;W;5;82%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;50;E;8;60%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;34;W;3;61%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;41;SSW;3;88%

Lincoln;Cloudy;46;SE;6;65%

Livermore;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%

Lompoc;Sunny;39;ESE;3;95%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;70%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;48;Calm;0;70%

Los Angeles;Sunny;54;Calm;0;50%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;54;Calm;0;50%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;78%

Mammoth;Cloudy;33;S;11;80%

Marysville;Cloudy;47;S;8;70%

Mather AFB;Cloudy;48;SE;9;70%

Merced;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;49;N;2;59%

Modesto;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;76%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;47;SSE;3;79%

Mojave;Sunny;40;NE;7;36%

Montague;Cloudy;42;S;22;57%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;47;ENE;3;73%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;32;E;7;88%

Napa County;Cloudy;48;S;3;81%

Needles;Mostly cloudy;48;N;8;49%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;50%

Oakland;Cloudy;50;SW;4;81%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;76%

Ontario;Sunny;51;N;1;52%

Oroville;Cloudy;47;S;5;65%

Oxnard;Sunny;48;NNE;9;62%

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;6;56%

Palmdale;Sunny;36;WSW;5;56%

Paso Robles;Sunny;36;Calm;0;96%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;46;N;5;65%

Porterville;Sunny;41;N;3;90%

Ramona;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;73%

Redding;Cloudy;43;E;3;79%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;43;ENE;3;67%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;97%

Sacramento;Cloudy;46;SE;3;76%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;82%

Salinas;Sunny;42;SSE;7;78%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;1;56%

San Carlos;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;50%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;5;70%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;49;ESE;5;56%

San Francisco;Cloudy;50;WSW;3;80%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;7;82%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;53;WNW;6;83%

Sandberg;Sunny;39;NNE;7;18%

Santa Ana;Sunny;53;Calm;1;57%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;45;Calm;0;73%

Santa Maria;Sunny;41;Calm;0;79%

Santa Monica;Sunny;50;NNE;3;49%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;38;Calm;1;88%

Santee;Partly sunny;39;Calm;0;80%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;32;S;15;63%

Stockton;Cloudy;45;SSE;3;82%

Thermal;Partly sunny;51;N;3;51%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;32;S;9;64%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;46;NNW;4;50%

Ukiah;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;85%

Vacaville;Cloudy;49;S;5;83%

Van Nuys;Sunny;47;Calm;0;58%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;43;SE;7;84%

Victorville;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;70%

Visalia;Sunny;41;Calm;0;88%

Watsonville;Partly sunny;43;Calm;0;92%

