CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;32;S;13;72%
Arcata;Rain;49;SE;11;87%
Auburn;Cloudy;44;SE;6;67%
Avalon;Sunny;47;WNW;2;74%
Bakersfield;Sunny;43;SSE;3;73%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;47;SSE;7;66%
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;23;Calm;0;73%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;32;NNW;3;58%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;32;SE;6;56%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;52;N;3;48%
Burbank;Sunny;48;Calm;0;51%
Camarillo;Sunny;48;NNE;5;60%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;47;Calm;1;64%
Campo;Sunny;42;Calm;0;46%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;76%
Chico;Cloudy;46;ESE;10;61%
China Lake;Partly sunny;37;Calm;0;54%
Chino;Sunny;51;N;1;52%
Concord;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;76%
Corona;Sunny;41;Calm;0;85%
Crescent City;Showers;48;SSE;23;97%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;39;W;5;66%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;35;Calm;0;66%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;38;W;5;82%
Eureka;Showers;49;SE;14;85%
Fairfield;Cloudy;45;SSE;5;88%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;82%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;46;N;2;73%
Hanford;Sunny;41;SE;3;88%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;58%
Hayward;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;79%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;38;W;5;82%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;50;E;8;60%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;34;W;3;61%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;41;SSW;3;88%
Lincoln;Cloudy;46;SE;6;65%
Livermore;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%
Lompoc;Sunny;39;ESE;3;95%
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;70%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;48;Calm;0;70%
Los Angeles;Sunny;54;Calm;0;50%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;54;Calm;0;50%
Madera;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;78%
Mammoth;Cloudy;33;S;11;80%
Marysville;Cloudy;47;S;8;70%
Mather AFB;Cloudy;48;SE;9;70%
Merced;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
Merced (airport);Cloudy;41;Calm;0;92%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;49;N;2;59%
Modesto;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;76%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;47;SSE;3;79%
Mojave;Sunny;40;NE;7;36%
Montague;Cloudy;42;S;22;57%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;47;ENE;3;73%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;32;E;7;88%
Napa County;Cloudy;48;S;3;81%
Needles;Mostly cloudy;48;N;8;49%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;50%
Oakland;Cloudy;50;SW;4;81%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;76%
Ontario;Sunny;51;N;1;52%
Oroville;Cloudy;47;S;5;65%
Oxnard;Sunny;48;NNE;9;62%
Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;6;56%
Palmdale;Sunny;36;WSW;5;56%
Paso Robles;Sunny;36;Calm;0;96%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;46;N;5;65%
Porterville;Sunny;41;N;3;90%
Ramona;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;73%
Redding;Cloudy;43;E;3;79%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;43;ENE;3;67%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;40;Calm;0;97%
Sacramento;Cloudy;46;SE;3;76%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;46;SSE;9;82%
Salinas;Sunny;42;SSE;7;78%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;1;56%
San Carlos;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;50%
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;5;70%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;49;ESE;5;56%
San Francisco;Cloudy;50;WSW;3;80%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;7;82%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;39;Calm;0;85%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;53;WNW;6;83%
Sandberg;Sunny;39;NNE;7;18%
Santa Ana;Sunny;53;Calm;1;57%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;45;Calm;0;73%
Santa Maria;Sunny;41;Calm;0;79%
Santa Monica;Sunny;50;NNE;3;49%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;38;Calm;1;88%
Santee;Partly sunny;39;Calm;0;80%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;32;S;15;63%
Stockton;Cloudy;45;SSE;3;82%
Thermal;Partly sunny;51;N;3;51%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;32;S;9;64%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;46;NNW;4;50%
Ukiah;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;85%
Vacaville;Cloudy;49;S;5;83%
Van Nuys;Sunny;47;Calm;0;58%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;43;SE;7;84%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;70%
Visalia;Sunny;41;Calm;0;88%
Watsonville;Partly sunny;43;Calm;0;92%
