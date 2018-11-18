CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM PST Sunday, November 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;88%
Arcata;Cloudy;46;ESE;3;87%
Auburn;Sunny;55;Calm;0;28%
Avalon;Fog;56;E;6;100%
Bakersfield;Cloudy;49;SE;7;49%
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;36;Calm;0;70%
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;30%
Bishop;Mostly sunny;36;Calm;0;38%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;52;Calm;0;20%
Blythe;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;2;32%
Burbank;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;65%
Camarillo;Cloudy;57;ENE;8;74%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;56;NE;7;53%
Campo;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;3;28%
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;3;68%
Chico;Overcast;39;Calm;0;52%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;43;Calm;0;23%
Chino;Partly sunny;60;SSE;2;56%
Concord;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;3;82%
Corona;Cloudy;51;NE;3;85%
Crescent City;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;47;NW;3;34%
Edwards AFB;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;31%
El Centro;Sunny;55;Calm;0;48%
Eureka;Cloudy;47;ESE;4;89%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;86%
Fresno;Sunny;43;Calm;0;70%
Fullerton;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;81%
Hanford;Sunny;38;NE;3;89%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;86%
Hayward;Cloudy;49;E;3;83%
Imperial;Sunny;55;Calm;0;48%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;59;E;6;40%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;42;WNW;5;36%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;43;ENE;1;71%
Lincoln;Sunny;37;Calm;0;80%
Livermore;Sunny;36;Calm;0;85%
Lompoc;Fog;54;ESE;5;92%
Long Beach;Cloudy;58;NE;3;77%
Los Alamitos;Cloudy;58;NE;3;77%
Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;62;Calm;0;61%
Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;62;Calm;0;61%
Madera;Sunny;47;ENE;5;49%
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;42;N;1;52%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%
Mather AFB;Sunny;45;Calm;0;65%
Merced;Sunny;39;Calm;0;75%
Merced (airport);Sunny;39;Calm;0;75%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;59;E;5;38%
Modesto;Sunny;39;E;3;82%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Mojave;Mostly cloudy;50;N;7;20%
Montague;Mostly sunny;29;Calm;0;74%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;79%
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;29;Calm;0;74%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;71%
Needles;Mostly sunny;61;N;6;24%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
Oakland;Cloudy;51;ENE;3;90%
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;3;68%
Ontario;Partly sunny;60;SSE;2;56%
Oroville;Sunny;39;ESE;0;75%
Oxnard;Cloudy;54;NE;7;71%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;57;NNW;5;38%
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;46;Calm;0;35%
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;92%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;53;NNE;6;82%
Porterville;Sunny;42;ESE;5;59%
Ramona;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;43%
Redding;Sunny;34;Calm;0;69%
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;6;50%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;51;Calm;0;56%
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;34;Calm;0;92%
Sacramento International;Fog;34;Calm;0;93%
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;45;E;3;89%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;52;Calm;0;40%
San Carlos;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;93%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;59;ESE;5;29%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;58;Calm;0;38%
San Francisco;Cloudy;50;E;2;91%
San Jose;Cloudy;46;SSE;3;81%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;78%
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;54;E;16;16%
Santa Ana;Cloudy;62;NNE;2;71%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;52;Calm;0;92%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;60;N;3;72%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;29;Calm;0;100%
Santa Ynez;Fog;48;Calm;0;93%
Santee;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;65%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;17;S;3;80%
Stockton;Partly sunny;36;Calm;0;78%
Thermal;Sunny;55;Calm;0;48%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;28;N;2;50%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;3;31%
Ukiah;Sunny;32;Calm;0;81%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;72%
Van Nuys;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;71%
Vandenberg AFB;Fog;52;SE;8;97%
Victorville;Partly sunny;53;Calm;0;34%
Visalia;Sunny;39;E;5;82%
Watsonville;Fog;44;Calm;0;100%
