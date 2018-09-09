CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Partly sunny;81;W;16;12%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;61;NW;14;79%

Auburn;Sunny;90;WSW;5;15%

Avalon;Sunny;89;W;10;20%

Bakersfield;Sunny;98;W;12;13%

Beale AFB;Sunny;91;S;8;29%

Big Bear City;Sunny;75;WSW;9;20%

Bishop;Sunny;97;NNW;3;10%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;75;S;12;18%

Blythe;Sunny;109;S;7;12%

Burbank;Sunny;88;SE;13;35%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;8;57%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;79;WNW;10;62%

Campo;Sunny;97;WNW;14;13%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;74;WSW;9;74%

Chico;Partly sunny;91;S;8;18%

China Lake;Sunny;105;WSW;20;6%

Chino;Sunny;93;WSW;12;30%

Concord;Sunny;90;W;15;14%

Corona;Sunny;95;WNW;12;29%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;N;8;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;106;W;14;5%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;101;SW;16;8%

El Centro;Cloudy;113;SE;14;9%

Eureka;Partly sunny;59;NNW;16;82%

Fairfield;Sunny;88;SW;23;22%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;99;NW;13;12%

Fullerton;Sunny;88;S;7;45%

Hanford;Sunny;99;NW;12;15%

Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;8;78%

Hayward;Sunny;74;W;7;51%

Imperial;Cloudy;113;SE;14;9%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;10;67%

Lancaster;Sunny;99;WSW;23;10%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;99;N;13;12%

Lincoln;Sunny;91;W;5;20%

Livermore;Sunny;89;W;12;19%

Lompoc;Sunny;69;W;16;67%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;8;54%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;83;WNW;8;54%

Los Angeles;Sunny;75;W;3;70%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;75;W;3;70%

Madera;Partly sunny;100;NW;10;13%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;77;NW;10;18%

Marysville;Sunny;92;SSW;6;29%

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;95;WSW;9;18%

Merced;Sunny;95;NNW;14;18%

Merced (airport);Sunny;95;NNW;14;18%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;80;WNW;7;59%

Modesto;Sunny;95;NW;15;12%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;80;N;13;40%

Mojave;Sunny;93;WNW;22;18%

Montague;Sunny;85;N;5;13%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;70;W;8;50%

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;26%

Napa County;Sunny;78;W;13;35%

Needles;Sunny;113;WSW;11;7%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;12;80%

Oakland;Sunny;77;W;13;43%

Oceanside;Cloudy;74;WSW;9;74%

Ontario;Sunny;93;WSW;12;30%

Oroville;Sunny;94;N;5;16%

Oxnard;Cloudy;67;WNW;9;90%

Palm Springs;Sunny;114;N;3;6%

Palmdale;Sunny;99;WSW;16;10%

Paso Robles;Sunny;99;NW;15;9%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;72;W;8;75%

Porterville;Sunny;97;NW;9;25%

Ramona;Sunny;97;WNW;12;18%

Redding;Mostly sunny;95;S;10;10%

Riverside;Sunny;97;W;14;24%

Riverside March;Sunny;95;WNW;15;22%

Sacramento;Sunny;93;S;8;21%

Sacramento International;Sunny;93;SSW;8;22%

Salinas;Sunny;71;NNW;13;56%

San Bernardino;Sunny;102;WSW;14;13%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;77;W;13;38%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;12;80%

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;W;12;73%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;78;W;7;63%

San Francisco;Sunny;74;WNW;14;44%

San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;N;17;28%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;WNW;17;50%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;77;NW;7;64%

Sandberg;Sunny;86;N;12;21%

Santa Ana;Sunny;83;WSW;8;53%

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;72;N;5;73%

Santa Maria;Sunny;71;NW;12;60%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;71;WSW;8;78%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;92;SE;15;21%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;10;36%

Santee;Sunny;86;W;10;42%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;76;SSW;8;14%

Stockton;Sunny;93;NW;13;16%

Thermal;Sunny;115;S;8;7%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;77;WSW;15;9%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;103;WSW;12;11%

Ukiah;Sunny;87;N;9;18%

Vacaville;Sunny;95;SW;12;17%

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;29%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;67;NNW;12;70%

Victorville;Sunny;87;SW;14;29%

Visalia;Sunny;97;WNW;9;24%

Watsonville;Sunny;72;SSE;6;56%

_____

