CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;84;E;7;10%
Arcata;Sunny;64;NW;9;71%
Auburn;Sunny;84;Calm;0;32%
Avalon;Sunny;72;W;6;70%
Bakersfield;Sunny;88;WNW;10;28%
Beale AFB;Sunny;87;S;7;36%
Big Bear City;Sunny;73;ENE;12;14%
Bishop;Sunny;91;N;3;10%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;N;7;26%
Blythe;Sunny;106;NE;9;12%
Burbank;Sunny;85;S;10;46%
Camarillo;Sunny;78;SSW;13;57%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;9;63%
Campo;Sunny;83;SW;16;32%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;SSW;9;61%
Chico;Sunny;91;Calm;0;19%
China Lake;Sunny;97;SSW;5;6%
Chino;Sunny;85;W;11;39%
Concord;Mostly sunny;88;W;12;27%
Corona;Sunny;84;WNW;14;50%
Crescent City;Sunny;61;S;13;72%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;97;N;3;6%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;93;ENE;6;9%
El Centro;Sunny;103;N;3;8%
Eureka;Sunny;63;WNW;11;76%
Fairfield;Sunny;86;SW;16;33%
Fresno;Sunny;89;NW;5;27%
Fullerton;Sunny;79;SW;6;53%
Hanford;Sunny;93;N;7;25%
Hawthorne;Sunny;77;WSW;10;61%
Hayward;Sunny;71;WNW;14;54%
Imperial;Sunny;103;N;3;8%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;74;SSW;12;63%
Lancaster;Sunny;94;SE;8;7%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;91;N;6;26%
Lincoln;Sunny;88;Calm;0;30%
Livermore;Sunny;84;WNW;9;38%
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;18;60%
Long Beach;Sunny;77;SSE;8;61%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;8;55%
Los Angeles;Sunny;79;Calm;0;57%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;79;Calm;0;57%
Madera;Sunny;94;NW;8;24%
Mammoth;Sunny;84;NNE;7;13%
Marysville;Sunny;95;SE;8;30%
Mather AFB;Sunny;90;SW;6;27%
Merced;Sunny;89;WNW;6;29%
Merced (airport);Sunny;89;WNW;6;29%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;WSW;8;53%
Modesto;Sunny;89;NW;9;29%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;71;NNW;10;60%
Mojave;Sunny;93;WNW;17;17%
Montague;Sunny;89;Calm;0;14%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;W;10;69%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;84;WSW;8;20%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;80;W;12;40%
Needles;Sunny;105;SSW;9;14%
North Island;Partly sunny;72;S;9;73%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;65;NW;12;67%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;SSW;9;61%
Ontario;Sunny;85;W;11;39%
Oroville;Sunny;95;S;3;22%
Oxnard;Sunny;73;W;10;70%
Palm Springs;Sunny;104;NW;20;11%
Palmdale;Sunny;94;NNE;7;8%
Paso Robles;Sunny;92;W;8;21%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;12;70%
Porterville;Sunny;89;WNW;7;32%
Ramona;Sunny;80;W;9;45%
Redding;Sunny;99;N;6;7%
Riverside;Sunny;90;WNW;14;36%
Riverside March;Sunny;86;NW;13;37%
Sacramento;Sunny;88;SSW;9;33%
Sacramento International;Sunny;92;WSW;3;26%
Salinas;Partly sunny;67;NW;15;62%
San Bernardino;Sunny;90;W;9;27%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;12;52%
San Diego;Partly sunny;72;S;9;73%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;76;N;7;57%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;N;5;59%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;62;NW;13;72%
San Jose;Sunny;75;NW;10;53%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;WNW;24;50%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;73;SSE;10;63%
Sandberg;Sunny;78;NNW;21;33%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;80;SW;9;54%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;N;6;56%
Santa Maria;Sunny;69;WNW;23;62%
Santa Monica;Sunny;77;SW;7;57%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;SSE;12;44%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;W;16;43%
Santee;Sunny;77;SW;9;53%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;N;5;21%
Stockton;Sunny;89;NW;9;31%
Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;6;11%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;NW;12;16%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;101;E;6;13%
Ukiah;Sunny;93;N;5;18%
Vacaville;Sunny;94;SSE;9;28%
Van Nuys;Sunny;84;SSE;8;45%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;N;17;77%
Victorville;Sunny;90;Calm;0;16%
Visalia;Sunny;88;N;3;33%
Watsonville;Sunny;73;NW;10;51%
