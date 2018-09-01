CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;84;E;7;10%

Arcata;Sunny;64;NW;9;71%

Auburn;Sunny;84;Calm;0;32%

Avalon;Sunny;72;W;6;70%

Bakersfield;Sunny;88;WNW;10;28%

Beale AFB;Sunny;87;S;7;36%

Big Bear City;Sunny;73;ENE;12;14%

Bishop;Sunny;91;N;3;10%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;N;7;26%

Blythe;Sunny;106;NE;9;12%

Burbank;Sunny;85;S;10;46%

Camarillo;Sunny;78;SSW;13;57%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;9;63%

Campo;Sunny;83;SW;16;32%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;76;SSW;9;61%

Chico;Sunny;91;Calm;0;19%

China Lake;Sunny;97;SSW;5;6%

Chino;Sunny;85;W;11;39%

Concord;Mostly sunny;88;W;12;27%

Corona;Sunny;84;WNW;14;50%

Crescent City;Sunny;61;S;13;72%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;97;N;3;6%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;93;ENE;6;9%

El Centro;Sunny;103;N;3;8%

Eureka;Sunny;63;WNW;11;76%

Fairfield;Sunny;86;SW;16;33%

Fresno;Sunny;89;NW;5;27%

Fullerton;Sunny;79;SW;6;53%

Hanford;Sunny;93;N;7;25%

Hawthorne;Sunny;77;WSW;10;61%

Hayward;Sunny;71;WNW;14;54%

Imperial;Sunny;103;N;3;8%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;74;SSW;12;63%

Lancaster;Sunny;94;SE;8;7%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;91;N;6;26%

Lincoln;Sunny;88;Calm;0;30%

Livermore;Sunny;84;WNW;9;38%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;18;60%

Long Beach;Sunny;77;SSE;8;61%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;80;SSE;8;55%

Los Angeles;Sunny;79;Calm;0;57%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;79;Calm;0;57%

Madera;Sunny;94;NW;8;24%

Mammoth;Sunny;84;NNE;7;13%

Marysville;Sunny;95;SE;8;30%

Mather AFB;Sunny;90;SW;6;27%

Merced;Sunny;89;WNW;6;29%

Merced (airport);Sunny;89;WNW;6;29%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;WSW;8;53%

Modesto;Sunny;89;NW;9;29%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;71;NNW;10;60%

Mojave;Sunny;93;WNW;17;17%

Montague;Sunny;89;Calm;0;14%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;W;10;69%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;84;WSW;8;20%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;80;W;12;40%

Needles;Sunny;105;SSW;9;14%

North Island;Partly sunny;72;S;9;73%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;65;NW;12;67%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;76;SSW;9;61%

Ontario;Sunny;85;W;11;39%

Oroville;Sunny;95;S;3;22%

Oxnard;Sunny;73;W;10;70%

Palm Springs;Sunny;104;NW;20;11%

Palmdale;Sunny;94;NNE;7;8%

Paso Robles;Sunny;92;W;8;21%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;12;70%

Porterville;Sunny;89;WNW;7;32%

Ramona;Sunny;80;W;9;45%

Redding;Sunny;99;N;6;7%

Riverside;Sunny;90;WNW;14;36%

Riverside March;Sunny;86;NW;13;37%

Sacramento;Sunny;88;SSW;9;33%

Sacramento International;Sunny;92;WSW;3;26%

Salinas;Partly sunny;67;NW;15;62%

San Bernardino;Sunny;90;W;9;27%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;12;52%

San Diego;Partly sunny;72;S;9;73%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;76;N;7;57%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;N;5;59%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;62;NW;13;72%

San Jose;Sunny;75;NW;10;53%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;WNW;24;50%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;73;SSE;10;63%

Sandberg;Sunny;78;NNW;21;33%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;80;SW;9;54%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;N;6;56%

Santa Maria;Sunny;69;WNW;23;62%

Santa Monica;Sunny;77;SW;7;57%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;SSE;12;44%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;W;16;43%

Santee;Sunny;77;SW;9;53%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;N;5;21%

Stockton;Sunny;89;NW;9;31%

Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;6;11%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;NW;12;16%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;101;E;6;13%

Ukiah;Sunny;93;N;5;18%

Vacaville;Sunny;94;SSE;9;28%

Van Nuys;Sunny;84;SSE;8;45%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;N;17;77%

Victorville;Sunny;90;Calm;0;16%

Visalia;Sunny;88;N;3;33%

Watsonville;Sunny;73;NW;10;51%

