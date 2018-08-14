CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;92;WSW;13;6%

Arcata;Cloudy;62;WSW;8;79%

Auburn;Sunny;91;SW;8;20%

Avalon;Sunny;71;WSW;10;58%

Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;10;15%

Beale AFB;Sunny;93;S;6;26%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;33%

Bishop;Sunny;95;SSW;3;12%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;W;8;18%

Blythe;Partly sunny;104;ENE;9;25%

Burbank;Sunny;86;S;10;25%

Camarillo;Sunny;80;SW;13;50%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;78;W;15;57%

Campo;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;17;40%

Carlsbad;Sunny;78;W;12;59%

Chico;Mostly sunny;93;SSE;12;19%

China Lake;Partly sunny;103;SSW;12;11%

Chino;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;14;33%

Concord;Sunny;85;WNW;13;28%

Corona;Sunny;88;WNW;15;35%

Crescent City;Cloudy;58;S;6;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;105;NNW;13;13%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;99;WSW;20;10%

El Centro;Sunny;106;SSE;12;30%

Eureka;Cloudy;61;W;8;81%

Fairfield;Sunny;83;SW;23;40%

Fresno;Intermittent clouds;99;W;6;10%

Fullerton;Sunny;86;S;8;29%

Hanford;Sunny;100;W;7;12%

Hawthorne;Sunny;76;WSW;10;61%

Hayward;Partly sunny;68;NW;14;65%

Imperial;Sunny;106;SSE;12;30%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;WNW;12;66%

Lancaster;Sunny;95;SW;23;17%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;100;NE;9;15%

Lincoln;Sunny;93;W;7;24%

Livermore;Sunny;79;WNW;14;43%

Lompoc;Sunny;68;W;17;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;81;WNW;14;43%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;81;WNW;14;43%

Los Angeles;Sunny;80;W;7;48%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;W;7;48%

Madera;Sunny;98;WNW;12;18%

Mammoth;Cloudy;89;NW;6;8%

Marysville;Sunny;94;SE;9;29%

Mather AFB;Sunny;93;S;116;16%

Merced;Sunny;96;NW;13;18%

Merced (airport);Sunny;96;NW;13;18%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;82;W;13;48%

Modesto;Sunny;94;NW;9;24%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;NNW;16;69%

Mojave;Sunny;99;W;16;12%

Montague;Partly sunny;92;N;3;14%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;W;9;77%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;14%

Napa County;Partly sunny;72;W;14;63%

Needles;Sunny;110;S;8;16%

North Island;Partly sunny;77;WNW;13;68%

Oakland;Partly sunny;64;W;14;77%

Oceanside;Sunny;78;W;12;59%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;14;33%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;8;25%

Oxnard;Sunny;74;W;12;73%

Palm Springs;Sunny;106;Calm;0;15%

Palmdale;Sunny;94;WSW;20;19%

Paso Robles;Sunny;86;SSW;17;26%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;SW;9;65%

Porterville;Sunny;99;NW;8;21%

Ramona;Sunny;83;WSW;12;42%

Redding;Sunny;98;SSE;14;12%

Riverside;Sunny;89;W;14;22%

Riverside March;Sunny;91;WNW;10;27%

Sacramento;Sunny;89;SSW;8;28%

Sacramento International;Sunny;92;S;13;21%

Salinas;Partly sunny;66;NW;16;69%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;95;WSW;13;20%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;73;W;12;52%

San Diego;Partly sunny;77;WNW;13;68%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;81;WNW;9;47%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;NW;9;53%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;62;W;14;79%

San Jose;Partly sunny;72;NW;13;60%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;75;NW;13;54%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;SW;10;65%

Sandberg;Sunny;84;SW;10;20%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;WSW;11;53%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;WSW;12;68%

Santa Maria;Sunny;71;NNW;10;65%

Santa Monica;Sunny;74;SW;12;66%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;S;12;48%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;14;44%

Santee;Sunny;82;WSW;13;47%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;82;Calm;0;20%

Stockton;Sunny;91;WNW;12;30%

Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;8;21%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;W;15;17%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;102;NE;8;19%

Ukiah;Sunny;96;ENE;7;14%

Vacaville;Sunny;92;SSW;13;26%

Van Nuys;Sunny;90;SE;12;23%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;63;N;7;84%

Victorville;Sunny;94;SSE;12;21%

Visalia;Sunny;98;NW;8;17%

Watsonville;Sunny;65;SSW;9;72%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather