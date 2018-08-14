CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;92;WSW;13;6%
Arcata;Cloudy;62;WSW;8;79%
Auburn;Sunny;91;SW;8;20%
Avalon;Sunny;71;WSW;10;58%
Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;10;15%
Beale AFB;Sunny;93;S;6;26%
Big Bear City;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;33%
Bishop;Sunny;95;SSW;3;12%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;W;8;18%
Blythe;Partly sunny;104;ENE;9;25%
Burbank;Sunny;86;S;10;25%
Camarillo;Sunny;80;SW;13;50%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;78;W;15;57%
Campo;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;17;40%
Carlsbad;Sunny;78;W;12;59%
Chico;Mostly sunny;93;SSE;12;19%
China Lake;Partly sunny;103;SSW;12;11%
Chino;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;14;33%
Concord;Sunny;85;WNW;13;28%
Corona;Sunny;88;WNW;15;35%
Crescent City;Cloudy;58;S;6;86%
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;105;NNW;13;13%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;99;WSW;20;10%
El Centro;Sunny;106;SSE;12;30%
Eureka;Cloudy;61;W;8;81%
Fairfield;Sunny;83;SW;23;40%
Fresno;Intermittent clouds;99;W;6;10%
Fullerton;Sunny;86;S;8;29%
Hanford;Sunny;100;W;7;12%
Hawthorne;Sunny;76;WSW;10;61%
Hayward;Partly sunny;68;NW;14;65%
Imperial;Sunny;106;SSE;12;30%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;WNW;12;66%
Lancaster;Sunny;95;SW;23;17%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;100;NE;9;15%
Lincoln;Sunny;93;W;7;24%
Livermore;Sunny;79;WNW;14;43%
Lompoc;Sunny;68;W;17;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;81;WNW;14;43%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;81;WNW;14;43%
Los Angeles;Sunny;80;W;7;48%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;W;7;48%
Madera;Sunny;98;WNW;12;18%
Mammoth;Cloudy;89;NW;6;8%
Marysville;Sunny;94;SE;9;29%
Mather AFB;Sunny;93;S;116;16%
Merced;Sunny;96;NW;13;18%
Merced (airport);Sunny;96;NW;13;18%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;82;W;13;48%
Modesto;Sunny;94;NW;9;24%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;NNW;16;69%
Mojave;Sunny;99;W;16;12%
Montague;Partly sunny;92;N;3;14%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;W;9;77%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;14%
Napa County;Partly sunny;72;W;14;63%
Needles;Sunny;110;S;8;16%
North Island;Partly sunny;77;WNW;13;68%
Oakland;Partly sunny;64;W;14;77%
Oceanside;Sunny;78;W;12;59%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;14;33%
Oroville;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;8;25%
Oxnard;Sunny;74;W;12;73%
Palm Springs;Sunny;106;Calm;0;15%
Palmdale;Sunny;94;WSW;20;19%
Paso Robles;Sunny;86;SSW;17;26%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;SW;9;65%
Porterville;Sunny;99;NW;8;21%
Ramona;Sunny;83;WSW;12;42%
Redding;Sunny;98;SSE;14;12%
Riverside;Sunny;89;W;14;22%
Riverside March;Sunny;91;WNW;10;27%
Sacramento;Sunny;89;SSW;8;28%
Sacramento International;Sunny;92;S;13;21%
Salinas;Partly sunny;66;NW;16;69%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;95;WSW;13;20%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;73;W;12;52%
San Diego;Partly sunny;77;WNW;13;68%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;81;WNW;9;47%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;NW;9;53%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;62;W;14;79%
San Jose;Partly sunny;72;NW;13;60%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;75;NW;13;54%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;SW;10;65%
Sandberg;Sunny;84;SW;10;20%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;WSW;11;53%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;WSW;12;68%
Santa Maria;Sunny;71;NNW;10;65%
Santa Monica;Sunny;74;SW;12;66%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;S;12;48%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;14;44%
Santee;Sunny;82;WSW;13;47%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;82;Calm;0;20%
Stockton;Sunny;91;WNW;12;30%
Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;8;21%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;W;15;17%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;102;NE;8;19%
Ukiah;Sunny;96;ENE;7;14%
Vacaville;Sunny;92;SSW;13;26%
Van Nuys;Sunny;90;SE;12;23%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;63;N;7;84%
Victorville;Sunny;94;SSE;12;21%
Visalia;Sunny;98;NW;8;17%
Watsonville;Sunny;65;SSW;9;72%
