CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;86;W;17;8%

Arcata;Cloudy;60;WNW;8;94%

Auburn;Sunny;88;S;5;20%

Avalon;Clear;66;SW;5;74%

Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;7;13%

Beale AFB;Sunny;91;S;7;28%

Big Bear City;Clear;64;W;5;59%

Bishop;Sunny;88;N;6;19%

Blue Canyon;Clear;72;S;5;24%

Blythe;Partly cloudy;101;WSW;11;30%

Burbank;Clear;77;S;6;52%

Camarillo;Sunny;73;SSW;8;65%

Camp Pendleton;Rain;76;W;8;73%

Campo;Mostly clear;75;W;6;59%

Carlsbad;Clear;74;WSW;6;76%

Chico;Sunny;90;SE;5;25%

China Lake;Clear;100;S;15;14%

Chino;Partly cloudy;81;WSW;14;49%

Concord;Sunny;75;S;13;44%

Corona;Clear;82;W;15;48%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;NW;6;83%

Daggett-Barstow;Clear;97;WSW;7;22%

Edwards AFB;Clear;90;SW;24;25%

El Centro;Clear;98;W;13;32%

Eureka;Cloudy;59;WNW;9;93%

Fairfield;Sunny;78;SW;21;42%

Fresno;Partly cloudy;95;W;8;14%

Fullerton;Clear;79;N;3;46%

Hanford;Clear;91;NNW;3;26%

Hawthorne;Clear;72;W;12;75%

Hayward;Sunny;66;WNW;13;69%

Imperial;Clear;98;W;13;32%

Imperial Beach;Clear;75;WNW;8;70%

Lancaster;Clear;86;WSW;20;35%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;97;N;8;15%

Lincoln;Sunny;90;S;8;15%

Livermore;Sunny;72;WNW;9;49%

Lompoc;Cloudy;63;WNW;8;87%

Long Beach;Clear;75;WNW;10;65%

Los Alamitos;Clear;75;WNW;10;65%

Los Angeles;Clear;74;W;6;68%

Los Angeles Downtown;Clear;74;W;6;68%

Madera;Clear;86;W;6;29%

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;79;NW;11;19%

Marysville;Sunny;88;SSE;8;26%

Mather AFB;Sunny;86;S;9;23%

Merced;Clear;87;NW;7;33%

Merced (airport);Clear;87;NW;7;33%

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;79;W;7;57%

Modesto;Clear;89;NW;17;18%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;N;14;72%

Mojave;Clear;90;W;17;18%

Montague;Sunny;82;N;12;24%

Monterey Rabr;Fog;59;NW;6;89%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;25%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;64;WSW;13;77%

Needles;Clear;108;SW;12;16%

North Island;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;7;76%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;60;S;13;87%

Oceanside;Clear;74;WSW;6;76%

Ontario;Partly cloudy;81;WSW;14;49%

Oroville;Hazy sunshine;92;SE;8;30%

Oxnard;Clear;69;S;5;83%

Palm Springs;Clear;100;NW;17;25%

Palmdale;Clear;84;SW;15;30%

Paso Robles;Clear;77;SSW;13;47%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;SSW;8;72%

Porterville;Sunny;98;NW;6;22%

Ramona;Clear;74;W;6;61%

Redding;Sunny;89;SSE;10;23%

Riverside;Clear;80;W;10;48%

Riverside March;Clear;84;NW;16;34%

Sacramento;Sunny;82;S;9;36%

Sacramento International;Sunny;82;S;17;36%

Salinas;Cloudy;59;NNW;10;89%

San Bernardino;Partly cloudy;86;WSW;12;30%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;70;NW;8;56%

San Diego;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;7;76%

San Diego Brown;Clear;77;Calm;0;57%

San Diego Montgomery;Clear;75;WNW;6;70%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;59;SW;13;85%

San Jose;Partly sunny;70;NW;9;59%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;S;5;68%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;70;W;8;78%

Sandberg;Clear;73;SSW;8;32%

Santa Ana;Mostly clear;76;WSW;9;69%

Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;68;W;9;83%

Santa Maria;Clear;63;NW;6;86%

Santa Monica;Clear;70;SW;7;81%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;62;SSE;9;72%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;73;W;10;60%

Santee;Clear;81;W;9;50%

South Lake Tahoe;Clear;72;SSW;8;26%

Stockton;Sunny;93;W;16;14%

Thermal;Clear;102;NNE;3;27%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;75;W;7;20%

Twentynine Palms;Partly cloudy;92;WNW;13;31%

Ukiah;Sunny;90;N;3;19%

Vacaville;Sunny;82;SSW;7;33%

Van Nuys;Clear;82;ESE;7;32%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;WNW;5;93%

Victorville;Clear;86;S;10;40%

Visalia;Sunny;97;N;3;20%

Watsonville;Fog;55;SSW;6;100%

