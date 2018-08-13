CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;86;W;17;8%
Arcata;Cloudy;60;WNW;8;94%
Auburn;Sunny;88;S;5;20%
Avalon;Clear;66;SW;5;74%
Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;7;13%
Beale AFB;Sunny;91;S;7;28%
Big Bear City;Clear;64;W;5;59%
Bishop;Sunny;88;N;6;19%
Blue Canyon;Clear;72;S;5;24%
Blythe;Partly cloudy;101;WSW;11;30%
Burbank;Clear;77;S;6;52%
Camarillo;Sunny;73;SSW;8;65%
Camp Pendleton;Rain;76;W;8;73%
Campo;Mostly clear;75;W;6;59%
Carlsbad;Clear;74;WSW;6;76%
Chico;Sunny;90;SE;5;25%
China Lake;Clear;100;S;15;14%
Chino;Partly cloudy;81;WSW;14;49%
Concord;Sunny;75;S;13;44%
Corona;Clear;82;W;15;48%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;NW;6;83%
Daggett-Barstow;Clear;97;WSW;7;22%
Edwards AFB;Clear;90;SW;24;25%
El Centro;Clear;98;W;13;32%
Eureka;Cloudy;59;WNW;9;93%
Fairfield;Sunny;78;SW;21;42%
Fresno;Partly cloudy;95;W;8;14%
Fullerton;Clear;79;N;3;46%
Hanford;Clear;91;NNW;3;26%
Hawthorne;Clear;72;W;12;75%
Hayward;Sunny;66;WNW;13;69%
Imperial;Clear;98;W;13;32%
Imperial Beach;Clear;75;WNW;8;70%
Lancaster;Clear;86;WSW;20;35%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;97;N;8;15%
Lincoln;Sunny;90;S;8;15%
Livermore;Sunny;72;WNW;9;49%
Lompoc;Cloudy;63;WNW;8;87%
Long Beach;Clear;75;WNW;10;65%
Los Alamitos;Clear;75;WNW;10;65%
Los Angeles;Clear;74;W;6;68%
Los Angeles Downtown;Clear;74;W;6;68%
Madera;Clear;86;W;6;29%
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;79;NW;11;19%
Marysville;Sunny;88;SSE;8;26%
Mather AFB;Sunny;86;S;9;23%
Merced;Clear;87;NW;7;33%
Merced (airport);Clear;87;NW;7;33%
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;79;W;7;57%
Modesto;Clear;89;NW;17;18%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;N;14;72%
Mojave;Clear;90;W;17;18%
Montague;Sunny;82;N;12;24%
Monterey Rabr;Fog;59;NW;6;89%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;25%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;64;WSW;13;77%
Needles;Clear;108;SW;12;16%
North Island;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;7;76%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;60;S;13;87%
Oceanside;Clear;74;WSW;6;76%
Ontario;Partly cloudy;81;WSW;14;49%
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;92;SE;8;30%
Oxnard;Clear;69;S;5;83%
Palm Springs;Clear;100;NW;17;25%
Palmdale;Clear;84;SW;15;30%
Paso Robles;Clear;77;SSW;13;47%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;SSW;8;72%
Porterville;Sunny;98;NW;6;22%
Ramona;Clear;74;W;6;61%
Redding;Sunny;89;SSE;10;23%
Riverside;Clear;80;W;10;48%
Riverside March;Clear;84;NW;16;34%
Sacramento;Sunny;82;S;9;36%
Sacramento International;Sunny;82;S;17;36%
Salinas;Cloudy;59;NNW;10;89%
San Bernardino;Partly cloudy;86;WSW;12;30%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;70;NW;8;56%
San Diego;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;7;76%
San Diego Brown;Clear;77;Calm;0;57%
San Diego Montgomery;Clear;75;WNW;6;70%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;59;SW;13;85%
San Jose;Partly sunny;70;NW;9;59%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;S;5;68%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;70;W;8;78%
Sandberg;Clear;73;SSW;8;32%
Santa Ana;Mostly clear;76;WSW;9;69%
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;68;W;9;83%
Santa Maria;Clear;63;NW;6;86%
Santa Monica;Clear;70;SW;7;81%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;62;SSE;9;72%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;73;W;10;60%
Santee;Clear;81;W;9;50%
South Lake Tahoe;Clear;72;SSW;8;26%
Stockton;Sunny;93;W;16;14%
Thermal;Clear;102;NNE;3;27%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;75;W;7;20%
Twentynine Palms;Partly cloudy;92;WNW;13;31%
Ukiah;Sunny;90;N;3;19%
Vacaville;Sunny;82;SSW;7;33%
Van Nuys;Clear;82;ESE;7;32%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;60;WNW;5;93%
Victorville;Clear;86;S;10;40%
Visalia;Sunny;97;N;3;20%
Watsonville;Fog;55;SSW;6;100%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather