CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Partly sunny;81;N;14;35%
Arcata;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;76%
Auburn;Sunny;90;SSW;6;33%
Avalon;Sunny;78;N;3;57%
Bakersfield;Sunny;95;N;3;29%
Beale AFB;Sunny;85;S;6;45%
Big Bear City;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;33%
Bishop;Sunny;96;N;6;21%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;81;WNW;6;33%
Blythe;Partly sunny;106;N;5;25%
Burbank;Sunny;87;S;9;47%
Camarillo;Sunny;78;W;9;57%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;76;SW;8;68%
Campo;Mostly sunny;92;SSW;21;31%
Carlsbad;Sunny;79;W;10;59%
Chico;Mostly sunny;91;N;6;33%
China Lake;Sunny;102;ENE;9;18%
Chino;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;38%
Concord;Sunny;80;WNW;12;38%
Corona;Sunny;90;WNW;8;40%
Crescent City;Cloudy;59;S;12;80%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;102;NE;5;19%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;97;SSW;14;20%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;101;SE;15;28%
Eureka;Cloudy;64;W;6;76%
Fairfield;Sunny;76;SW;21;48%
Fresno;Intermittent clouds;95;NW;7;26%
Fullerton;Sunny;82;SW;5;54%
Hanford;Sunny;97;SW;8;23%
Hawthorne;Sunny;78;W;9;63%
Hayward;Partly sunny;67;WNW;14;65%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;101;SE;15;28%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;W;7;72%
Lancaster;Sunny;98;SW;10;21%
Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;95;NNE;9;28%
Lincoln;Sunny;86;S;6;34%
Livermore;Sunny;80;WNW;10;38%
Lompoc;Cloudy;67;W;13;70%
Long Beach;Sunny;76;SSW;8;66%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;76;SSW;8;66%
Los Angeles;Sunny;85;W;6;52%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;W;6;52%
Madera;Sunny;91;WNW;6;32%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;86;NNW;6;35%
Marysville;Sunny;87;SE;7;41%
Mather AFB;Sunny;84;WSW;9;39%
Merced;Sunny;93;WNW;9;24%
Merced (airport);Sunny;93;WNW;9;24%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;86;WSW;8;45%
Modesto;Sunny;89;NNW;8;29%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;66;N;9;72%
Mojave;Sunny;99;SW;12;20%
Montague;Sunny;90;NNW;10;22%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;59;W;7;86%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;90;Calm;0;28%
Napa County;Partly sunny;72;W;11;61%
Needles;Sunny;101;Calm;0;35%
North Island;Partly sunny;75;SW;8;65%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;67;NW;9;69%
Oceanside;Sunny;79;W;10;59%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;38%
Oroville;Sunny;92;N;3;36%
Oxnard;Sunny;72;W;13;70%
Palm Springs;Sunny;106;NE;5;18%
Palmdale;Sunny;99;W;13;19%
Paso Robles;Sunny;94;N;5;26%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;9;70%
Porterville;Intermittent clouds;93;W;10;31%
Ramona;Sunny;90;W;9;38%
Redding;Sunny;97;Calm;0;27%
Riverside;Sunny;94;WNW;8;28%
Riverside March;Sunny;92;NW;3;27%
Sacramento;Sunny;83;SW;9;43%
Sacramento International;Sunny;85;S;8;44%
Salinas;Partly sunny;65;WNW;13;70%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;93;W;5;24%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;66;N;10;72%
San Diego;Partly sunny;75;SW;8;65%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;W;9;59%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;WSW;8;57%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;66;NW;10;72%
San Jose;Partly sunny;75;WNW;10;54%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;74;NW;8;53%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;68;WNW;15;100%
Sandberg;Sunny;90;S;9;30%
Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;83;SSW;7;60%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;75;SW;10;61%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;WNW;16;62%
Santa Monica;Sunny;75;WSW;9;70%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;70;S;8;65%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;W;8;50%
Santee;Partly sunny;86;SW;12;45%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;N;9;38%
Stockton;Sunny;84;WNW;9;36%
Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;12;18%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;8;30%
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;102;N;5;24%
Ukiah;Sunny;87;N;6;29%
Vacaville;Sunny;89;SSW;8;35%
Van Nuys;Sunny;90;SE;8;40%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;63;NNW;13;77%
Victorville;Sunny;96;Calm;0;22%
Visalia;Sunny;90;WSW;6;41%
Watsonville;Sunny;66;N;7;72%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather