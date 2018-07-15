CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Partly sunny;81;N;14;35%

Arcata;Cloudy;65;WSW;6;76%

Auburn;Sunny;90;SSW;6;33%

Avalon;Sunny;78;N;3;57%

Bakersfield;Sunny;95;N;3;29%

Beale AFB;Sunny;85;S;6;45%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;33%

Bishop;Sunny;96;N;6;21%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;81;WNW;6;33%

Blythe;Partly sunny;106;N;5;25%

Burbank;Sunny;87;S;9;47%

Camarillo;Sunny;78;W;9;57%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;76;SW;8;68%

Campo;Mostly sunny;92;SSW;21;31%

Carlsbad;Sunny;79;W;10;59%

Chico;Mostly sunny;91;N;6;33%

China Lake;Sunny;102;ENE;9;18%

Chino;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;38%

Concord;Sunny;80;WNW;12;38%

Corona;Sunny;90;WNW;8;40%

Crescent City;Cloudy;59;S;12;80%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;102;NE;5;19%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;97;SSW;14;20%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;101;SE;15;28%

Eureka;Cloudy;64;W;6;76%

Fairfield;Sunny;76;SW;21;48%

Fresno;Intermittent clouds;95;NW;7;26%

Fullerton;Sunny;82;SW;5;54%

Hanford;Sunny;97;SW;8;23%

Hawthorne;Sunny;78;W;9;63%

Hayward;Partly sunny;67;WNW;14;65%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;101;SE;15;28%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;W;7;72%

Lancaster;Sunny;98;SW;10;21%

Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;95;NNE;9;28%

Lincoln;Sunny;86;S;6;34%

Livermore;Sunny;80;WNW;10;38%

Lompoc;Cloudy;67;W;13;70%

Long Beach;Sunny;76;SSW;8;66%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;76;SSW;8;66%

Los Angeles;Sunny;85;W;6;52%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;W;6;52%

Madera;Sunny;91;WNW;6;32%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;86;NNW;6;35%

Marysville;Sunny;87;SE;7;41%

Mather AFB;Sunny;84;WSW;9;39%

Merced;Sunny;93;WNW;9;24%

Merced (airport);Sunny;93;WNW;9;24%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;86;WSW;8;45%

Modesto;Sunny;89;NNW;8;29%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;66;N;9;72%

Mojave;Sunny;99;SW;12;20%

Montague;Sunny;90;NNW;10;22%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;59;W;7;86%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;90;Calm;0;28%

Napa County;Partly sunny;72;W;11;61%

Needles;Sunny;101;Calm;0;35%

North Island;Partly sunny;75;SW;8;65%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;67;NW;9;69%

Oceanside;Sunny;79;W;10;59%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;92;W;6;38%

Oroville;Sunny;92;N;3;36%

Oxnard;Sunny;72;W;13;70%

Palm Springs;Sunny;106;NE;5;18%

Palmdale;Sunny;99;W;13;19%

Paso Robles;Sunny;94;N;5;26%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;9;70%

Porterville;Intermittent clouds;93;W;10;31%

Ramona;Sunny;90;W;9;38%

Redding;Sunny;97;Calm;0;27%

Riverside;Sunny;94;WNW;8;28%

Riverside March;Sunny;92;NW;3;27%

Sacramento;Sunny;83;SW;9;43%

Sacramento International;Sunny;85;S;8;44%

Salinas;Partly sunny;65;WNW;13;70%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;93;W;5;24%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;66;N;10;72%

San Diego;Partly sunny;75;SW;8;65%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;W;9;59%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;79;WSW;8;57%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;66;NW;10;72%

San Jose;Partly sunny;75;WNW;10;54%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;74;NW;8;53%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;68;WNW;15;100%

Sandberg;Sunny;90;S;9;30%

Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;83;SSW;7;60%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;75;SW;10;61%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;69;WNW;16;62%

Santa Monica;Sunny;75;WSW;9;70%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;70;S;8;65%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;77;W;8;50%

Santee;Partly sunny;86;SW;12;45%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;N;9;38%

Stockton;Sunny;84;WNW;9;36%

Thermal;Sunny;107;SE;12;18%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;8;30%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;102;N;5;24%

Ukiah;Sunny;87;N;6;29%

Vacaville;Sunny;89;SSW;8;35%

Van Nuys;Sunny;90;SE;8;40%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;63;NNW;13;77%

Victorville;Sunny;96;Calm;0;22%

Visalia;Sunny;90;WSW;6;41%

Watsonville;Sunny;66;N;7;72%

_____

