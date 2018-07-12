CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;94;W;10;10%

Arcata;Sunny;69;NW;8;60%

Auburn;Sunny;93;SSW;6;21%

Avalon;Sunny;78;SW;5;49%

Bakersfield;Sunny;102;WNW;10;17%

Beale AFB;Sunny;98;WSW;5;18%

Big Bear City;Showers;59;W;3;87%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;93;SE;12;21%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;N;3;27%

Blythe;Intermittent clouds;97;W;12;39%

Burbank;Sunny;87;SSE;12;29%

Camarillo;Sunny;80;W;10;51%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;WSW;8;73%

Campo;Partly sunny;83;WSW;8;50%

Carlsbad;Sunny;75;SW;8;68%

Chico;Sunny;99;SE;7;11%

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;95;SSE;17;29%

Chino;Partly sunny;87;WSW;15;36%

Concord;Sunny;90;W;15;18%

Corona;Sunny;90;W;18;30%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;N;18;74%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;87;Calm;0;45%

Edwards AFB;Cloudy;96;SSE;12;22%

El Centro;Partly sunny;103;ESE;14;26%

Eureka;Sunny;67;NW;7;64%

Fairfield;Sunny;92;SW;17;17%

Fresno;Partly sunny;103;WNW;8;12%

Fullerton;Sunny;82;S;12;39%

Hanford;Sunny;101;Calm;0;19%

Hawthorne;Sunny;78;SW;10;59%

Hayward;Sunny;76;WNW;17;53%

Imperial;Partly sunny;103;ESE;14;26%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;70%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;SW;20;24%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;103;ENE;7;14%

Lincoln;Sunny;97;NW;3;20%

Livermore;Sunny;87;WNW;15;31%

Lompoc;Sunny;65;W;14;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;84;WNW;8;45%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;84;WNW;8;45%

Los Angeles;Sunny;82;Calm;0;43%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;82;Calm;0;43%

Madera;Partly sunny;100;WNW;8;21%

Mammoth;Sunny;91;SW;7;14%

Marysville;Sunny;97;N;5;18%

Mather AFB;Sunny;99;SW;8;16%

Merced;Sunny;99;NNW;8;21%

Merced (airport);Sunny;99;NNW;8;21%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;W;7;53%

Modesto;Partly sunny;97;NNW;8;18%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;75;NNW;14;59%

Mojave;Cloudy;93;SE;9;24%

Montague;Sunny;96;N;6;15%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;66;SW;14;69%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;90;Calm;0;20%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;77;WNW;10;45%

Needles;Sunny;91;SW;14;51%

North Island;Partly sunny;72;WSW;6;73%

Oakland;Partly sunny;69;NW;13;65%

Oceanside;Sunny;75;SW;8;68%

Ontario;Partly sunny;87;WSW;15;36%

Oroville;Sunny;99;S;5;18%

Oxnard;Sunny;73;W;13;73%

Palm Springs;Sunny;102;SSE;8;25%

Palmdale;Sunny;91;SW;18;29%

Paso Robles;Sunny;85;SW;16;24%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;W;12;66%

Porterville;Sunny;99;N;7;22%

Ramona;Sunny;82;W;10;50%

Redding;Sunny;103;SSE;12;10%

Riverside;Intermittent clouds;88;W;18;26%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;94;NW;17;28%

Sacramento;Sunny;95;SW;10;19%

Sacramento International;Sunny;96;N;6;20%

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;15;74%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;91;WSW;16;27%

San Carlos;Sunny;77;NW;8;46%

San Diego;Partly sunny;72;WSW;6;73%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;75;W;7;68%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;75;SW;8;63%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;SSW;12;68%

San Jose;Sunny;79;WNW;15;50%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;75;WNW;12;49%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;73;NW;10;93%

Sandberg;Partly sunny;82;S;18;39%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;SSW;12;53%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;SW;9;59%

Santa Maria;Sunny;68;WNW;10;67%

Santa Monica;Sunny;77;SW;8;53%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;S;12;48%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;10;36%

Santee;Sunny;82;W;12;50%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;N;7;27%

Stockton;Sunny;98;WNW;10;15%

Thermal;Sunny;102;S;10;29%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;86;NW;11;16%

Twentynine Palms;Intermittent clouds;91;ENE;9;44%

Ukiah;Sunny;98;WNW;8;18%

Vacaville;Sunny;94;SSW;16;13%

Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SE;13;21%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;10;82%

Victorville;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;38%

Visalia;Sunny;99;W;9;25%

Watsonville;Sunny;63;SW;7;80%

