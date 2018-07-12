CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;94;W;10;10%
Arcata;Sunny;69;NW;8;60%
Auburn;Sunny;93;SSW;6;21%
Avalon;Sunny;78;SW;5;49%
Bakersfield;Sunny;102;WNW;10;17%
Beale AFB;Sunny;98;WSW;5;18%
Big Bear City;Showers;59;W;3;87%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;93;SE;12;21%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;N;3;27%
Blythe;Intermittent clouds;97;W;12;39%
Burbank;Sunny;87;SSE;12;29%
Camarillo;Sunny;80;W;10;51%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;WSW;8;73%
Campo;Partly sunny;83;WSW;8;50%
Carlsbad;Sunny;75;SW;8;68%
Chico;Sunny;99;SE;7;11%
China Lake;Mostly cloudy;95;SSE;17;29%
Chino;Partly sunny;87;WSW;15;36%
Concord;Sunny;90;W;15;18%
Corona;Sunny;90;W;18;30%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;N;18;74%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;87;Calm;0;45%
Edwards AFB;Cloudy;96;SSE;12;22%
El Centro;Partly sunny;103;ESE;14;26%
Eureka;Sunny;67;NW;7;64%
Fairfield;Sunny;92;SW;17;17%
Fresno;Partly sunny;103;WNW;8;12%
Fullerton;Sunny;82;S;12;39%
Hanford;Sunny;101;Calm;0;19%
Hawthorne;Sunny;78;SW;10;59%
Hayward;Sunny;76;WNW;17;53%
Imperial;Partly sunny;103;ESE;14;26%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;70%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;95;SW;20;24%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;103;ENE;7;14%
Lincoln;Sunny;97;NW;3;20%
Livermore;Sunny;87;WNW;15;31%
Lompoc;Sunny;65;W;14;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;84;WNW;8;45%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;84;WNW;8;45%
Los Angeles;Sunny;82;Calm;0;43%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;82;Calm;0;43%
Madera;Partly sunny;100;WNW;8;21%
Mammoth;Sunny;91;SW;7;14%
Marysville;Sunny;97;N;5;18%
Mather AFB;Sunny;99;SW;8;16%
Merced;Sunny;99;NNW;8;21%
Merced (airport);Sunny;99;NNW;8;21%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;W;7;53%
Modesto;Partly sunny;97;NNW;8;18%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;75;NNW;14;59%
Mojave;Cloudy;93;SE;9;24%
Montague;Sunny;96;N;6;15%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;66;SW;14;69%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;90;Calm;0;20%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;77;WNW;10;45%
Needles;Sunny;91;SW;14;51%
North Island;Partly sunny;72;WSW;6;73%
Oakland;Partly sunny;69;NW;13;65%
Oceanside;Sunny;75;SW;8;68%
Ontario;Partly sunny;87;WSW;15;36%
Oroville;Sunny;99;S;5;18%
Oxnard;Sunny;73;W;13;73%
Palm Springs;Sunny;102;SSE;8;25%
Palmdale;Sunny;91;SW;18;29%
Paso Robles;Sunny;85;SW;16;24%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;W;12;66%
Porterville;Sunny;99;N;7;22%
Ramona;Sunny;82;W;10;50%
Redding;Sunny;103;SSE;12;10%
Riverside;Intermittent clouds;88;W;18;26%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;94;NW;17;28%
Sacramento;Sunny;95;SW;10;19%
Sacramento International;Sunny;96;N;6;20%
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;15;74%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;91;WSW;16;27%
San Carlos;Sunny;77;NW;8;46%
San Diego;Partly sunny;72;WSW;6;73%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;75;W;7;68%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;75;SW;8;63%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;64;SSW;12;68%
San Jose;Sunny;79;WNW;15;50%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;75;WNW;12;49%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;73;NW;10;93%
Sandberg;Partly sunny;82;S;18;39%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;82;SSW;12;53%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;SW;9;59%
Santa Maria;Sunny;68;WNW;10;67%
Santa Monica;Sunny;77;SW;8;53%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;S;12;48%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;10;36%
Santee;Sunny;82;W;12;50%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;81;N;7;27%
Stockton;Sunny;98;WNW;10;15%
Thermal;Sunny;102;S;10;29%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;86;NW;11;16%
Twentynine Palms;Intermittent clouds;91;ENE;9;44%
Ukiah;Sunny;98;WNW;8;18%
Vacaville;Sunny;94;SSW;16;13%
Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SE;13;21%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;10;82%
Victorville;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;38%
Visalia;Sunny;99;W;9;25%
Watsonville;Sunny;63;SW;7;80%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather