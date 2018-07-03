CA Current Conditions
Updated 10:03 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, July 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;80;NNW;16;16%
Arcata;Intermittent clouds;61;NNW;18;70%
Auburn;Sunny;90;SSE;7;33%
Avalon;Sunny;60;WSW;12;89%
Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;10;19%
Beale AFB;Intermittent clouds;97;S;8;31%
Big Bear City;Sunny;72;W;9;24%
Bishop;Sunny;95;N;3;8%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;W;6;31%
Blythe;Sunny;106;SSW;13;3%
Burbank;Sunny;75;SSE;9;58%
Camarillo;Sunny;72;WSW;9;61%
Camp Pendleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;74;W;14;61%
Campo;Sunny;80;SSW;13;36%
Carlsbad;Sunny;70;W;8;70%
Chico;Partly sunny;97;SSE;12;23%
China Lake;Partly sunny;104;S;20;8%
Chino;Sunny;79;WSW;13;46%
Concord;Partly sunny;70;W;13;56%
Corona;Sunny;83;WNW;14;43%
Crescent City;Sunny;58;NNW;30;66%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;102;WSW;20;8%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;91;W;16;25%
El Centro;Sunny;106;SE;9;7%
Eureka;Intermittent clouds;60;NNW;19;66%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;11;57%
Fresno;Partly sunny;95;NW;13;26%
Fullerton;Sunny;76;N;6;53%
Hanford;Sunny;96;NNW;9;23%
Hawthorne;Sunny;69;WSW;14;72%
Hayward;Sunny;68;WNW;14;62%
Imperial;Sunny;106;SE;9;7%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;WNW;14;65%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;SW;22;27%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;96;N;10;24%
Lincoln;Sunny;91;SSW;13;29%
Livermore;Sunny;72;WNW;12;54%
Lompoc;Sunny;65;WNW;13;75%
Long Beach;Sunny;72;WNW;13;63%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;WNW;13;63%
Los Angeles;Sunny;71;Calm;0;68%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;71;Calm;0;68%
Madera;Hazy sunshine;89;WNW;7;41%
Mammoth;Intermittent clouds;75;NNW;15;23%
Marysville;Sunny;91;S;13;37%
Mather AFB;Sunny;82;S;12;41%
Merced;Hazy sunshine;89;NNW;12;38%
Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;89;NNW;12;38%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;74;WNW;10;57%
Modesto;Sunny;85;NW;8;41%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;NNW;12;67%
Mojave;Sunny;91;WNW;21;20%
Montague;Sunny;76;NNE;20;15%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;61;SW;12;80%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;80;N;6;20%
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;17;72%
Needles;Sunny;109;S;15;2%
North Island;Partly sunny;70;NW;15;65%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;62;SW;12;85%
Oceanside;Sunny;70;W;8;70%
Ontario;Sunny;79;WSW;13;46%
Oroville;Sunny;94;S;9;38%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;67;W;15;75%
Palm Springs;Sunny;101;NW;15;17%
Palmdale;Sunny;86;SW;17;27%
Paso Robles;Sunny;73;SSW;15;50%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;68;W;9;69%
Porterville;Sunny;98;NW;8;27%
Ramona;Sunny;75;W;13;47%
Redding;Sunny;104;NNE;9;8%
Riverside;Sunny;82;W;15;34%
Riverside March;Sunny;84;W;14;36%
Sacramento;Sunny;78;SW;9;49%
Sacramento International;Sunny;82;S;16;46%
Salinas;Cloudy;59;NNW;15;86%
San Bernardino;Sunny;88;W;10;23%
San Carlos;Sunny;72;W;7;60%
San Diego;Partly sunny;70;NW;15;65%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;68;WNW;8;72%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;70;WNW;9;65%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;60;SW;13;85%
San Jose;Cloudy;71;WNW;8;62%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;70;W;8;63%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;66;W;10;93%
Sandberg;Sunny;76;SW;10;35%
Santa Ana;Sunny;72;W;10;71%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;W;14;80%
Santa Maria;Sunny;67;NNW;12;70%
Santa Monica;Sunny;67;WSW;10;78%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;63;SSE;13;72%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;75;W;14;49%
Santee;Sunny;73;W;12;56%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;75;SSW;7;28%
Stockton;Sunny;88;WNW;13;33%
Thermal;Sunny;106;S;3;8%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;77;W;13;27%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;SW;15;15%
Ukiah;Sunny;94;ESE;9;22%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;12;37%
Van Nuys;Sunny;82;ESE;8;33%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;W;12;81%
Victorville;Sunny;87;S;13;22%
Visalia;Sunny;95;WNW;10;31%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;8;83%
