CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, July 2, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;80;NNW;16;16%

Arcata;Intermittent clouds;61;NNW;18;70%

Auburn;Sunny;90;SSE;7;33%

Avalon;Sunny;60;WSW;12;89%

Bakersfield;Sunny;100;NNW;10;19%

Beale AFB;Intermittent clouds;97;S;8;31%

Big Bear City;Sunny;72;W;9;24%

Bishop;Sunny;95;N;3;8%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;W;6;31%

Blythe;Sunny;106;SSW;13;3%

Burbank;Sunny;75;SSE;9;58%

Camarillo;Sunny;72;WSW;9;61%

Camp Pendleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;74;W;14;61%

Campo;Sunny;80;SSW;13;36%

Carlsbad;Sunny;70;W;8;70%

Chico;Partly sunny;97;SSE;12;23%

China Lake;Partly sunny;104;S;20;8%

Chino;Sunny;79;WSW;13;46%

Concord;Partly sunny;70;W;13;56%

Corona;Sunny;83;WNW;14;43%

Crescent City;Sunny;58;NNW;30;66%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;102;WSW;20;8%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;91;W;16;25%

El Centro;Sunny;106;SE;9;7%

Eureka;Intermittent clouds;60;NNW;19;66%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;11;57%

Fresno;Partly sunny;95;NW;13;26%

Fullerton;Sunny;76;N;6;53%

Hanford;Sunny;96;NNW;9;23%

Hawthorne;Sunny;69;WSW;14;72%

Hayward;Sunny;68;WNW;14;62%

Imperial;Sunny;106;SE;9;7%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;WNW;14;65%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;SW;22;27%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;96;N;10;24%

Lincoln;Sunny;91;SSW;13;29%

Livermore;Sunny;72;WNW;12;54%

Lompoc;Sunny;65;WNW;13;75%

Long Beach;Sunny;72;WNW;13;63%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;WNW;13;63%

Los Angeles;Sunny;71;Calm;0;68%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;71;Calm;0;68%

Madera;Hazy sunshine;89;WNW;7;41%

Mammoth;Intermittent clouds;75;NNW;15;23%

Marysville;Sunny;91;S;13;37%

Mather AFB;Sunny;82;S;12;41%

Merced;Hazy sunshine;89;NNW;12;38%

Merced (airport);Hazy sunshine;89;NNW;12;38%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;74;WNW;10;57%

Modesto;Sunny;85;NW;8;41%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;69;NNW;12;67%

Mojave;Sunny;91;WNW;21;20%

Montague;Sunny;76;NNE;20;15%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;61;SW;12;80%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;80;N;6;20%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;17;72%

Needles;Sunny;109;S;15;2%

North Island;Partly sunny;70;NW;15;65%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;62;SW;12;85%

Oceanside;Sunny;70;W;8;70%

Ontario;Sunny;79;WSW;13;46%

Oroville;Sunny;94;S;9;38%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;67;W;15;75%

Palm Springs;Sunny;101;NW;15;17%

Palmdale;Sunny;86;SW;17;27%

Paso Robles;Sunny;73;SSW;15;50%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;68;W;9;69%

Porterville;Sunny;98;NW;8;27%

Ramona;Sunny;75;W;13;47%

Redding;Sunny;104;NNE;9;8%

Riverside;Sunny;82;W;15;34%

Riverside March;Sunny;84;W;14;36%

Sacramento;Sunny;78;SW;9;49%

Sacramento International;Sunny;82;S;16;46%

Salinas;Cloudy;59;NNW;15;86%

San Bernardino;Sunny;88;W;10;23%

San Carlos;Sunny;72;W;7;60%

San Diego;Partly sunny;70;NW;15;65%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;68;WNW;8;72%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;70;WNW;9;65%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;60;SW;13;85%

San Jose;Cloudy;71;WNW;8;62%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;70;W;8;63%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;66;W;10;93%

Sandberg;Sunny;76;SW;10;35%

Santa Ana;Sunny;72;W;10;71%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;W;14;80%

Santa Maria;Sunny;67;NNW;12;70%

Santa Monica;Sunny;67;WSW;10;78%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;63;SSE;13;72%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;75;W;14;49%

Santee;Sunny;73;W;12;56%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;75;SSW;7;28%

Stockton;Sunny;88;WNW;13;33%

Thermal;Sunny;106;S;3;8%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;77;W;13;27%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;SW;15;15%

Ukiah;Sunny;94;ESE;9;22%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;12;37%

Van Nuys;Sunny;82;ESE;8;33%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;W;12;81%

Victorville;Sunny;87;S;13;22%

Visalia;Sunny;95;WNW;10;31%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;8;83%

