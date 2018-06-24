CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;71;N;5;34%

Arcata;Sunny;64;WNW;4;79%

Auburn;Sunny;88;SW;6;30%

Avalon;Cloudy;62;ESE;8;74%

Bakersfield;Sunny;90;Calm;0;24%

Beale AFB;Sunny;87;SSE;5;29%

Big Bear City;Sunny;77;ENE;10;10%

Bishop;Sunny;87;WNW;7;8%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;79;W;3;20%

Blythe;Sunny;97;SSE;12;22%

Burbank;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;66%

Camarillo;Cloudy;70;ENE;9;60%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;69;SSW;12;65%

Campo;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;20%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;72;WSW;10;56%

Chico;Sunny;93;W;12;18%

China Lake;Sunny;92;SE;5;13%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;57%

Concord;Sunny;77;WNW;14;46%

Corona;Partly sunny;70;NW;6;68%

Crescent City;Sunny;61;NW;8;72%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;91;Calm;0;14%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;85;WSW;3;24%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;91;N;7;33%

Eureka;Sunny;61;NW;5;78%

Fairfield;Sunny;72;WSW;26;54%

Fresno;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;29%

Fullerton;Cloudy;69;SE;5;65%

Hanford;Sunny;90;N;3;31%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;66;SE;7;69%

Hayward;Sunny;68;WSW;7;65%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;91;N;7;33%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;SW;14;67%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;WNW;6;21%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;89;N;5;28%

Lincoln;Sunny;88;ESE;3;28%

Livermore;Sunny;75;N;5;47%

Lompoc;Cloudy;67;SSE;7;75%

Long Beach;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;67%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;67%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;68;SE;1;67%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;68;SE;1;67%

Madera;Sunny;91;N;10;24%

Mammoth;Sunny;77;N;5;29%

Marysville;Sunny;92;NNE;5;30%

Mather AFB;Sunny;84;WNW;6;34%

Merced;Sunny;87;WNW;14;29%

Merced (airport);Sunny;87;WNW;14;29%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;71;N;3;56%

Modesto;Sunny;85;N;7;34%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;N;5;69%

Mojave;Sunny;86;Calm;0;21%

Montague;Sunny;78;Calm;0;29%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;77%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;77;Calm;0;36%

Napa County;Partly sunny;74;W;7;53%

Needles;Sunny;96;N;6;17%

North Island;Cloudy;67;SSW;8;67%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;68;SW;7;72%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;72;WSW;10;56%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;57%

Oroville;Sunny;93;WNW;7;25%

Oxnard;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;69%

Palm Springs;Sunny;91;N;6;28%

Palmdale;Sunny;91;N;3;19%

Paso Robles;Sunny;71;SSW;15;62%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;67;SE;16;70%

Porterville;Sunny;86;W;3;31%

Ramona;Sunny;74;N;7;51%

Redding;Sunny;96;N;20;14%

Riverside;Sunny;71;N;3;58%

Riverside March;Sunny;66;SSW;3;76%

Sacramento;Sunny;83;SSW;8;40%

Sacramento International;Sunny;86;Calm;0;35%

Salinas;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;10;70%

San Bernardino;Hazy sunshine;75;WNW;6;46%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;68;NW;6;63%

San Diego;Cloudy;67;SSW;8;67%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;71;N;5;60%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;69;SW;8;60%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;67;S;7;72%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;48%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;62;ESE;15;80%

Sandberg;Sunny;75;SSW;13;38%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;71;N;4;64%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;65;ESE;8;80%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;67;N;5;78%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;69%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;69;W;8;62%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;70;SSW;9;64%

Santee;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;63%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;73;NNE;8;25%

Stockton;Sunny;84;NW;13;34%

Thermal;Sunny;93;Calm;0;34%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;67;N;7;28%

Twentynine Palms;Intermittent clouds;94;W;2;10%

Ukiah;Sunny;77;Calm;0;41%

Vacaville;Sunny;86;SSW;10;34%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;66;N;6;74%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;65;S;10;76%

Victorville;Sunny;84;Calm;0;21%

Visalia;Sunny;84;NNE;3;39%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;15;67%

