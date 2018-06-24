CA Current Conditions
Updated 2:04 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;71;N;5;34%
Arcata;Sunny;64;WNW;4;79%
Auburn;Sunny;88;SW;6;30%
Avalon;Cloudy;62;ESE;8;74%
Bakersfield;Sunny;90;Calm;0;24%
Beale AFB;Sunny;87;SSE;5;29%
Big Bear City;Sunny;77;ENE;10;10%
Bishop;Sunny;87;WNW;7;8%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;79;W;3;20%
Blythe;Sunny;97;SSE;12;22%
Burbank;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;66%
Camarillo;Cloudy;70;ENE;9;60%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;69;SSW;12;65%
Campo;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;20%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;72;WSW;10;56%
Chico;Sunny;93;W;12;18%
China Lake;Sunny;92;SE;5;13%
Chino;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;57%
Concord;Sunny;77;WNW;14;46%
Corona;Partly sunny;70;NW;6;68%
Crescent City;Sunny;61;NW;8;72%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;91;Calm;0;14%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;85;WSW;3;24%
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;91;N;7;33%
Eureka;Sunny;61;NW;5;78%
Fairfield;Sunny;72;WSW;26;54%
Fresno;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;29%
Fullerton;Cloudy;69;SE;5;65%
Hanford;Sunny;90;N;3;31%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;66;SE;7;69%
Hayward;Sunny;68;WSW;7;65%
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;91;N;7;33%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;SW;14;67%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;WNW;6;21%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;89;N;5;28%
Lincoln;Sunny;88;ESE;3;28%
Livermore;Sunny;75;N;5;47%
Lompoc;Cloudy;67;SSE;7;75%
Long Beach;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;67%
Los Alamitos;Cloudy;67;SSE;6;67%
Los Angeles;Cloudy;68;SE;1;67%
Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;68;SE;1;67%
Madera;Sunny;91;N;10;24%
Mammoth;Sunny;77;N;5;29%
Marysville;Sunny;92;NNE;5;30%
Mather AFB;Sunny;84;WNW;6;34%
Merced;Sunny;87;WNW;14;29%
Merced (airport);Sunny;87;WNW;14;29%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;71;N;3;56%
Modesto;Sunny;85;N;7;34%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;N;5;69%
Mojave;Sunny;86;Calm;0;21%
Montague;Sunny;78;Calm;0;29%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;77%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;77;Calm;0;36%
Napa County;Partly sunny;74;W;7;53%
Needles;Sunny;96;N;6;17%
North Island;Cloudy;67;SSW;8;67%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;68;SW;7;72%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;72;WSW;10;56%
Ontario;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;57%
Oroville;Sunny;93;WNW;7;25%
Oxnard;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;69%
Palm Springs;Sunny;91;N;6;28%
Palmdale;Sunny;91;N;3;19%
Paso Robles;Sunny;71;SSW;15;62%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;67;SE;16;70%
Porterville;Sunny;86;W;3;31%
Ramona;Sunny;74;N;7;51%
Redding;Sunny;96;N;20;14%
Riverside;Sunny;71;N;3;58%
Riverside March;Sunny;66;SSW;3;76%
Sacramento;Sunny;83;SSW;8;40%
Sacramento International;Sunny;86;Calm;0;35%
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;10;70%
San Bernardino;Hazy sunshine;75;WNW;6;46%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;68;NW;6;63%
San Diego;Cloudy;67;SSW;8;67%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;71;N;5;60%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;69;SW;8;60%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;67;S;7;72%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;48%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;62;ESE;15;80%
Sandberg;Sunny;75;SSW;13;38%
Santa Ana;Cloudy;71;N;4;64%
Santa Barbara;Cloudy;65;ESE;8;80%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;67;N;5;78%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;69%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;69;W;8;62%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;70;SSW;9;64%
Santee;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;63%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;73;NNE;8;25%
Stockton;Sunny;84;NW;13;34%
Thermal;Sunny;93;Calm;0;34%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;67;N;7;28%
Twentynine Palms;Intermittent clouds;94;W;2;10%
Ukiah;Sunny;77;Calm;0;41%
Vacaville;Sunny;86;SSW;10;34%
Van Nuys;Cloudy;66;N;6;74%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;65;S;10;76%
Victorville;Sunny;84;Calm;0;21%
Visalia;Sunny;84;NNE;3;39%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;15;67%
_____
