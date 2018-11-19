Sep 09 L 6-24 Washington 61,613
Sep 16 L 0-34 at L.A. Rams 66,515
Sep 23 L 14-16 Chicago 62,163
Sep 30 L 17-20 Seattle 61,845
Oct 07 W 28-18 at San Francisco 68,337
Oct 14 L 17-27 at Minnesota 66,801
Oct 18 L 10-45 Denver 62,359
Oct 28 W 18-15 San Francisco 61,923
Nov 11 L 14-26 at Kansas City 76,712
Nov 18 L 21-23 Oakland 62,435
Nov 25 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 02 at Green Bay
Dec 09 Detroit
Dec 16 at Atlanta
Dec 23 L.A. Rams
Dec 30 at Seattle

___

ATLANTA FALCONS
WON 4, LOST 6
Sep 06 L 12-18 at Philadelphia 69,696
Sep 16 W 31-24 Carolina 72,528
Sep 23 L 37-43 New Orleans 74,457-x
Sep 30 L 36-37 Cincinnati 71,985
Oct 07 L 17-41 at Pittsburgh 64,781
Oct 14 W 34-29 Tampa Bay 72,665
Oct 22 W 23-20 N.Y. Giants 72,756
Nov 04 W 38-14 at Washington 62,386
Nov 11 L 16-28 at Cleveland 62,144
Nov 18 L 19-22 Dallas 74,447
Nov 22 at New Orleans
Dec 02 Baltimore
Dec 09 at Green Bay
Dec 16 Arizona
Dec 23 at Carolina
Dec 30 at Tampa Bay

___

CAROLINA PANTHERS
WON 6, LOST 4
Sep 09 W 16- 8 Dallas 74,532
Sep 16 L 24-31 at Atlanta 72,528
Sep 23 W 31-21 Cincinnati 72,161
Oct 07 W 33-31 N.Y. Giants 74,221
Oct 14 L 17-23 at Washington 60,482
Oct 21 W 21-17 at Philadelphia 69,696
Oct 28 W 36-21 Baltimore 73,843
Nov 04 W 42-28 Tampa Bay 73,513
Nov 08 L 21-52 at Pittsburgh 62,881
Nov 18 L 19-20 at Detroit 61,999
Nov 25 Seattle
Dec 02 at Tampa Bay
Dec 09 at Cleveland
Dec 17 New Orleans
Dec 23 Atlanta
Dec 30 at New Orleans

___

CHICAGO BEARS
WON 7, LOST 3
Sep 09 L 23-24 at Green Bay 78,282
Sep 17 W 24-17 Seattle 57,960
Sep 23 W 16-14 at Arizona 62,163
Sep 30 W 48-10 Tampa Bay 61,893
Oct 14 L 28-31 at Miami 65,791-x
Oct 21 L 31-38 New England 62,389
Oct 28 W 24-10 N.Y. Jets 61,397
Nov 04 W 41- 9 at Buffalo 68,749
Nov 11 W 34-22 Detroit 61,393
Nov 18 W 25-20 Minnesota 61,651
Nov 22 at Detroit
Dec 02 at N.Y. Giants
Dec 09 L.A. Rams
Dec 16 Green Bay
Dec 23 at San Francisco
Dec 30 at Minnesota

___

DALLAS COWBOYS
WON 5, LOST 5
Sep 09 L 8-16 at Carolina 74,532
Sep 16 W 20-13 N.Y. Giants 90,512
Sep 23 L 13-24 at Seattle 69,047
Sep 30 W 26-24 Detroit 90,155
Oct 07 L 16-19 at Houston 72,008-x
Oct 14 W 40- 7 Jacksonville 90,767
Oct 21 L 17-20 at Washington 66,301
Nov 05 L 14-28 Tennessee 90,466
Nov 11 W 27-20 at Philadelphia 69,696
Nov 18 W 22-19 at Atlanta 74,447
Nov 22 Washington
Nov 29 New Orleans
Dec 09 Philadelphia
Dec 16 at Indianapolis
Dec 23 Tampa Bay
Dec 30 at N.Y. Giants

___

DETROIT LIONS
WON 4, LOST 6
Sep 10 L 17-48 N.Y. Jets 61,352
Sep 16 L 27-30 at San Francisco 70,164
Sep 23 W 26-10 New England 61,769
Sep 30 L 24-26 at Dallas 90,155
Oct 07 W 31-23 Green Bay 63,405
Oct 21 W 32-21 at Miami 65,265
Oct 28 L 14-28 Seattle 65,237
Nov 04 L 9-24 at Minnesota 66,825
Nov 11 L 22-34 at Chicago 61,393
Nov 18 W 20-19 Carolina 61,999
Nov 22 Chicago
Dec 02 L.A. Rams
Dec 09 at Arizona
Dec 16 at Buffalo
Dec 23 Minnesota
Dec 30 at Green Bay

___

GREEN BAY PACKERS
WON 4, LOST 5, TIED 1
Sep 09 W 24-23 Chicago 78,282
Sep 16 T 29-29 Minnesota 78,461-x
Sep 23 L 17-31 at Washington 59,827
Sep 30 W 22- 0 Buffalo 78,312
Oct 07 L 23-31 at Detroit 63,405
Oct 15 W 33-30 San Francisco 77,642
Oct 28 L 27-29 at L.A. Rams 75,822
Nov 04 L 17-31 at New England 65,878
Nov 11 W 31-12 Miami 78,076
Nov 15 L 24-27 at Seattle 69,007
Nov 25 at Minnesota
Dec 02 Arizona
Dec 09 Atlanta
Dec 16 at Chicago
Dec 23 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 30 Detroit

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS
WON 9, LOST 1
Sep 10 W 33-13 at Oakland 53,857
Sep 16 W 34- 0 Arizona 66,515
Sep 23 W 35-23 L.A. Chargers 68,947
Sep 27 W 38-31 Minnesota 72,027
Oct 07 W 33-31 at Seattle 68,893
Oct 14 W 23-20 at Denver 76,109
Oct 21 W 39-10 at San Francisco 66,597
Oct 28 W 29-27 Green Bay 75,822
Nov 04 L 35-45 at New Orleans 73,086
Nov 11 W 36-31 Seattle 72,755
Nov 19 Kansas City
Dec 02 at Detroit
Dec 09 at Chicago
Dec 16 Philadelphia
Dec 23 at Arizona
Dec 30 San Francisco

___

MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WON 5, LOST 4, TIED 1
Sep 09 W 24-16 San Francisco 66,673
Sep 16 T 29-29 at Green Bay 78,461-x
Sep 23 L 6-27 Buffalo 66,800
Sep 27 L 31-38 at L.A. Rams 72,027
Oct 07 W 23-21 at Philadelphia 69,696
Oct 14 W 27-17 Arizona 66,801
Oct 21 W 37-17 at N.Y. Jets 77,982
Oct 28 L 20-30 New Orleans 66,801
Nov 04 W 24- 9 Detroit 66,825
Nov 18 L 20-25 at Chicago 61,651
Nov 25 Green Bay
Dec 02 at New England
Dec 10 at Seattle
Dec 16 Miami
Dec 23 at Detroit
Dec 30 Chicago

___

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WON 9, LOST 1
Sep 09 L 40-48 Tampa Bay 73,038
Sep 16 W 21-18 Cleveland 73,086
Sep 23 W 43-37 at Atlanta 74,457-x
Sep 30 W 33-18 at N.Y. Giants 78,213
Oct 08 W 43-19 Washington 73,028
Oct 21 W 24-23 at Baltimore 70,639
Oct 28 W 30-20 at Minnesota 66,801
Nov 04 W 45-35 L.A. Rams 73,086
Nov 11 W 51-14 at Cincinnati 52,492
Nov 18 W 48- 7 Philadelphia 73,042
Nov 22 Atlanta
Nov 29 at Dallas
Dec 09 at Tampa Bay
Dec 17 at Carolina
Dec 23 Pittsburgh
Dec 30 Carolina

___

NEW YORK GIANTS
WON 3, LOST 7
Sep 09 L 15-20 Jacksonville 77,992
Sep 16 L 13-20 at Dallas 90,512
Sep 23 W 27-22 at Houston 71,838
Sep 30 L 18-33 New Orleans 78,213
Oct 07 L 31-33 at Carolina 74,221
Oct 11 L 13-34 Philadelphia 77,167
Oct 22 L 20-23 at Atlanta 72,756
Oct 28 L 13-20 Washington 77,537
Nov 12 W 27-23 at San Francisco 69,409
Nov 18 W 38-35 Tampa Bay 75,863
Nov 25 at Philadelphia
Dec 02 Chicago
Dec 09 at Washington
Dec 16 Tennessee
Dec 23 at Indianapolis
Dec 30 Dallas

___

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WON 4, LOST 6
Sep 06 W 18-12 Atlanta 69,696
Sep 16 L 21-27 at Tampa Bay 56,552
Sep 23 W 20-16 Indianapolis 69,696
Sep 30 L 23-26 at Tennessee 69,013-x
Oct 07 L 21-23 Minnesota 69,696
Oct 11 W 34-13 at N.Y. Giants 77,167
Oct 21 L 17-21 Carolina 69,696
Oct 28 W 24-18 at Jacksonville 85,870
Nov 11 L 20-27 Dallas 69,696
Nov 18 L 7-48 at New Orleans 73,042
Nov 25 N.Y. Giants
Dec 03 Washington
Dec 09 at Dallas
Dec 16 at L.A. Rams
Dec 23 Houston
Dec 30 at Washington

___

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WON 2, LOST 8
Sep 09 L 16-24 at Minnesota 66,673
Sep 16 W 30-27 Detroit 70,164
Sep 23 L 27-38 at Kansas City 76,023
Sep 30 L 27-29 at L.A. Chargers 25,397
Oct 07 L 18-28 Arizona 68,337
Oct 15 L 30-33 at Green Bay 77,642
Oct 21 L 10-39 L.A. Rams 66,597
Oct 28 L 15-18 at Arizona 61,923
Nov 01 W 34- 3 Oakland 69,592
Nov 12 L 23-27 N.Y. Giants 69,409
Nov 25 at Tampa Bay
Dec 02 at Seattle
Dec 09 Denver
Dec 16 Seattle
Dec 23 Chicago
Dec 30 at L.A. Rams

___

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WON 5, LOST 5
Sep 09 L 24-27 at Denver 76,761
Sep 17 L 17-24 at Chicago 57,960
Sep 23 W 24-13 Dallas 69,047
Sep 30 W 20-17 at Arizona 61,845
Oct 07 L 31-33 L.A. Rams 68,893
Oct 14 W 27- 3 at Oakland 84,922
Oct 28 W 28-14 at Detroit 65,237
Nov 04 L 17-25 L.A. Chargers 68,989
Nov 11 L 31-36 at L.A. Rams 72,755
Nov 15 W 27-24 Green Bay 69,007
Nov 25 at Carolina
Dec 02 San Francisco
Dec 10 Minnesota
Dec 16 at San Francisco
Dec 23 Kansas City
Dec 30 Arizona

___

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WON 3, LOST 7
Sep 09 W 48-40 at New Orleans 73,038
Sep 16 W 27-21 Philadelphia 56,552
Sep 24 L 27-30 Pittsburgh 62,571
Sep 30 L 10-48 at Chicago 61,893
Oct 14 L 29-34 at Atlanta 72,665
Oct 21 W 26-23 Cleveland 53,682-x
Oct 28 L 34-37 at Cincinnati 45,134
Nov 04 L 28-42 at Carolina 73,513
Nov 11 L 3-16 Washington 52,667
Nov 18 L 35-38 at N.Y. Giants 75,863
Nov 25 San Francisco
Dec 02 Carolina
Dec 09 New Orleans
Dec 16 at Baltimore
Dec 23 at Dallas
Dec 30 Atlanta

___

WASHINGTON REDSKINS
WON 6, LOST 4
Sep 09 W 24- 6 at Arizona 61,613
Sep 16 L 9-21 Indianapolis 57,013
Sep 23 W 31-17 Green Bay 59,827
Oct 08 L 19-43 at New Orleans 73,028
Oct 14 W 23-17 Carolina 60,482
Oct 21 W 20-17 Dallas 66,301
Oct 28 W 20-13 at N.Y. Giants 77,537
Nov 04 L 14-38 Atlanta 62,386
Nov 11 W 16- 3 at Tampa Bay 52,667
Nov 18 L 21-23 Houston 61,593
Nov 22 at Dallas
Dec 03 at Philadelphia
Dec 09 N.Y. Giants
Dec 16 at Jacksonville
Dec 22 at Tennessee
Dec 30 Philadelphia

___