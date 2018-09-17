G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Virgil,Southeastern La. 3 148 950 316.7
Anthony,Abilene Christian 3 136 865 288.3
Zappe,Houston Baptist 3 122 851 283.7
Eppler,Northwestern St. 3 100 835 278.3
Smith,Central Ark. 3 103 804 268.0
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 3 135 780 260.0
Colbert, ,Lamar University 3 116 732 244.0
Copeland,Incarnate Word 3 120 691 230.3
Tabary,McNeese 3 86 673 224.3
Dare,Sam Houston St. 2 90 372 186.0
Dickens,Incarnate Word 3 42 469 156.3

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Honshtein,Sam Houston St. 2 7 5 6 22 11.0
Dickens,Incarnate Word 3 0 0 0 30 10.0
Bulmer,Sam Houston St. 2 0 0 0 18 9.0
Hernandez,Abilene Christian 3 13 4 4 25 8.3
Colbert, ,Lamar University 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Ferguson,Northwestern St. 3 0 0 0 24 8.0
Raborn,McNeese 3 11 4 5 22 7.3
Blackman,Central Ark. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Gaston,Lamar University 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Jackson,Sam Houston St. 2 0 0 0 12 6.0
McCrary I,Abilene Christian 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Minniewea,Houston Baptist 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Racine,Houston Baptist 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Smith,Houston Baptist 3 0 0 0 18 6.0

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Dickens,Incarnate Word 3 42 469 5 156.3
Minniewea,Houston Baptist 3 38 296 3 98.7
James,Abilene Christian 3 52 261 1 87.0
McCrary I,Abilene Christian 3 20 227 2 75.7
Colbert, ,Lamar University 3 44 218 4 72.7
Blackman,Central Ark. 3 51 202 3 67.3
Jackson,Sam Houston St. 2 29 134 2 67.0
Bussey,Nicholls St. 3 48 194 1 64.7
Pratt,McNeese 3 38 168 1 56.0

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Tabary,McNeese 3 74 54 1 694 6 175.8
Eppler,Northwestern St. 3 95 60 0 842 10 172.3
Smith,Central Ark. 3 87 63 1 775 5 163.9
Zappe,Houston Baptist 3 93 57 3 789 7 150.9
Virgil,Southeastern La. 3 123 77 3 931 5 134.7
Colbert, ,Lamar University 3 72 36 3 514 7 133.7
Anthony,Abilene Christian 3 131 85 3 848 7 132.3
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 3 96 51 2 638 2 111.7
Copeland,Incarnate Word 3 99 48 5 660 3 104.4
Dare,Sam Houston St. 2 71 40 2 370 2 103.8
Sawyer,SFA 2 45 20 1 237 1 91.6
Blumrick,SFA 2 31 17 2 156 0 84.2

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Wells,Central Ark. 3 21 206 7.0
Davis,Sam Houston St. 2 13 103 6.5
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 2 12 194 6.0
Dixon,Nicholls St. 3 16 190 5.3
Fink,Abilene Christian 3 16 223 5.3
Watson,Northwestern St. 3 16 163 5.3
Cokley,Abilene Christian 3 15 159 5.0
Ferguson,Northwestern St. 3 15 345 5.0
Petit-Fre,Southeastern La. 3 14 318 4.7
Goree,SFA 2 9 94 4.5
Edwards,Incarnate Word 3 13 148 4.3
Shorts,Northwestern St. 3 13 172 4.3
Baptiste,Incarnate Word 3 12 191 4.0
Scott,Sam Houston St. 2 8 59 4.0
Sexton,Houston Baptist 3 12 120 4.0

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Ferguson,Northwestern St. 3 15 345 115.0
Petit-Fre,Southeastern La. 3 14 318 106.0
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 2 12 194 97.0
Jeanpiere,Nicholls St. 3 10 229 76.3
Myers,Central Ark. 3 9 225 75.0
Fink,Abilene Christian 3 16 223 74.3
Racine,Houston Baptist 3 7 212 70.7
Wells,Central Ark. 3 21 206 68.7
Baptiste,Incarnate Word 3 12 191 63.7
Dixon,Nicholls St. 3 16 190 63.3

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Bourgeois,Northwestern St. 3 3 0 0 1.0
Dunn,McNeese 3 2 18 0 .7
Stewart,Incarnate Word 3 2 13 0 .7
James,SFA 2 1 0 0 .5
Jones,SFA 2 1 -6 0 .5
Thomas,Sam Houston St. 2 1 -1 0 .5
Beek,Houston Baptist 3 1 0 0 .3
Bowling,Houston Baptist 3 1 24 0 .3
Burris,McNeese 3 1 6 0 .3
Croney,Northwestern St. 3 1 0 0 .3
Davis,Abilene Christian 3 1 0 0 .3
Filmore,Incarnate Word 3 1 0 0 .3
Gordon,Lamar University 3 1 0 0 .3
Jackson,Central Ark. 3 1 0 0 .3
Jordan,Southeastern La. 3 1 42 0 .3
Lewis,Houston Baptist 3 1 36 1 .3
Mitchell,Lamar University 3 1 2 0 .3
Mosley,Central Ark. 3 1 0 0 .3
Onifade,Abilene Christian 3 1 23 0 .3
Reed,Northwestern St. 3 1 1 0 .3
Richardso,Abilene Christian 3 1 0 0 .3
Richmond,Abilene Christian 3 1 -2 0 .3
Tolds,Incarnate Word 3 1 6 0 .3
Tunson,Houston Baptist 3 1 6 0 .3
Wolfe,Houston Baptist 3 1 0 0 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Orgeron,McNeese 3 5 91 18.2
Williams,Southeastern La. 3 4 36 9.0
Girdy,Houston Baptist 3 4 23 5.8

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Battle,Central Ark. 3 6 157 26.2
Jones,McNeese 3 4 104 26.0
Petit-Fre,Southeastern La. 3 7 178 25.4
Oglesby,SFA 2 4 101 25.3
Mack,Abilene Christian 3 4 92 23.0
Ward,Northwestern St. 3 7 147 21.0
Dickens,Houston Baptist 3 4 83 20.8
Harris,Sam Houston St. 2 9 180 20.0
Randle,Lamar University 3 10 191 19.1
Campbell,Incarnate Word 3 5 85 17.0

Punting
G Punts Avg
Chadwick,Houston Baptist 3 15 47.9
Wall,Southeastern La. 3 17 45.3
Laryea,Abilene Christian 3 18 42.1
McRobert,Sam Houston St. 2 12 41.2
Pastorell,Northwestern St. 3 20 41.1
Lewallen,SFA 2 15 40.3
Jones,Nicholls St. 3 13 39.7
Kjellsten,McNeese 3 18 39.4
Slaydon,Lamar University 3 19 38.6
Wallace,Central Ark. 3 20 38.5
Balcomb,Incarnate Word 3 14 37.1

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Honshtein,Sam Houston St. 2 5 6 .000 2.50
Fonseca,Nicholls St. 3 4 8 .000 1.33
Hernandez,Abilene Christian 3 4 4 .000 1.33
Raborn,McNeese 3 4 5 .000 1.33
Ruiz,SFA 2 2 3 .000 1.00
Cummins,Central Ark. 3 2 2 .000 .67
Tatum,Southeastern La. 3 2 4 .000 .67
Marshall,Incarnate Word 3 1 2 .000 .33

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Dickens,Incarnate Word 3 469 70 0 0 0 49 539 179.67
Petit-Fre,Southeastern La. 3 20 318 0 178 0 23 516 172.00
Minniewea,Houston Baptist 3 296 50 0 0 0 43 346 115.33
Ferguson,Northwestern St. 3 0 345 0 0 0 15 345 115.00
James,Abilene Christian 3 261 42 0 0 0 58 303 101.00