South Florida Bowl History
|Record: 6-3
Dec. 23, 2017 Birmingham Bowl — South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Dec. 29, 2016 Birmingham Bowl — South Florida 46, South Carolina 39, OT
Dec. 21, 2015 Miami Beach Bowl — Western Kentucky 45, South Florida 35
Dec. 31, 2010 Meineke Bowl — South Florida 31, Clemson 26
Jan. 2, 2010 International Bowl — South Florida 27, Northern Illinois 3
Dec. 20, 2008 St. Petersburg Bowl — South Florida 41, Memphis 14
Dec. 31, 2007 Sun Bowl — Oregon 56, South Florida 21
Dec. 23, 2006 PapaJohns.com Bowl — South Florida 24, East Carolina 7
Dec. 31, 2005 Meineke Bowl — N.C. State 14, South Florida 0
