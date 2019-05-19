How the horses favored in the wagering have fared in the Preakness (x-split entry; y-co-favorite):

Year Horse Odds Finish
1873 Catesby --- 4th
1874 King Amadeus --- 2nd
1875 Bay Final --- 3rd
1876 Shirley 2-1 1st
1877 Bombast --- 2nd
1878 Duke of Magenta 2-5 1st
1879 Harold 1-6 1st
1880 Grenada 7-10 1st
1881 Saunterer 10.5-5 1st
1882 Vanguard 1-7 1st
1883 Jacobus 1-5 1st
1884 Kgt of Ellerslie 3-5 1st
1885 Tecumseh 3-5 1st
1886 Eurus 3-5 2nd
1887 Raymond 35-100 3rd
1888 Refund 22.75-2 1st
1889 Buddhist 5.70-2 1st
1890 Montague 5-4 1st
1894 Potentate 11-5 2nd
1895 Kennel Even 5th
1896 Margrave 5-4 1st
1897 On Deck 8-5 3rd
1898 The Huguenot 10-7 2nd
1899 Half Time 1-1 1st
1900 Windmere 3-1 8th
1901 The Parader 20-9 1st
1902 Namtor 8-5 3rd
1903 Mackey Dwyer 8-5 2nd
1904 Bryn Mawr 3-2 1st
1905 Cairngorm 9-5 1st
1906 Whimsical 8-5 1st
1907 Zambesi 2-1 3rd
1908 Royal Tourist 2-1 1st
1909 Fashion Plate 7-5 2nd
1910 Martinez 5-2 7th
1911 Watervale-x 6-5 1st
1912 Col. Holloway-y 2-1 1st
1913 Buskin 7-5 1st
1914 Holiday 4.25-1 1st
1915 Rhine Maiden 5.95-1 1st
1916 Damrosch 6.45-1 1st
1917 Kalitan 9.60-1 1st
1918-1 Lanius 1.45-1 3rd
1918-2 Jack Hare, Jr. .90-1 1st
1919 Sir Barton 1.40-1 1st
1920 Man o' War .80-1 1st
1921 Broomspun 1-1 1st
1922 Miss Joy-x 1.55-1 10th
St. Henry-x 1.55-1 11th
1923 Zev 4.35-1 12th
1924 Mad Play-x 2.45-1 3rd
Bracalade-x 2.45-1 13th
1925 Backbone-x 1.65-1 2nd
Chantey-x 1.65-1 4th
1926 Canter 3.15-1 6th
1927 Scapa Flow 1.75-1 5th
1928 Nassak 2.35-1 11th
1929 Dr. Freeland 3.85-1 1st
1930 Gallant Fox 1-1 1st
1931 Twenty Grand-x 1.75-1 2nd
Surf Board-x 1.75-1 5th
1932 Tick On-x 1.85-1 2nd
Gunsto-x 1.85-1 6th
1933 Head Play 1.80-1 1st
1934 High Quest .45-1 1st
1935 Omaha .95-1 1st
1936 Bold Venture 1.85-1 1st
1937 War Admiral .35-1 1st
1938 Dauber 1.50-1 1st
1939 Gilded Knight-x .45-1 2nd
Johnstown-x .45-1 5th
1940 Bimelech .90-1 1st
1941 Whirlaway 1.15-1 1st
1942 Alsab 2.05-1 1st
1943 Count Fleet .15-1 1st
1944 Pensive 1.65-1 1st
1945 Hoop, Jr.-x 1.35-1 2nd
Pavot-x 1.35-1 5th
1946 Assault 1.40-1 1st
1947 Phalanx 1.10-1 3rd
1948 Citation .10-1 1st
1949 Ponder 2.20-1 5th
1950 Hill Prince .70-1 1st
1951 Hall of Fame-x 2.90-1 5th
Big Stretch-x 2.90-1 6th
1952 Blue Man 1.60-1 1st
1953 Native Dancer .20-1 1st
1954 Correlation .90-1 2nd
1955 Nashua .30-1 1st
1956 Needles .60-1 2nd
1957 Bold Ruler 1.40-1 1st
1958 Tim Tam 1.10-1 1st
1959 First Landing 1.60-1 9th
1960 Venetian Way 1.10-1 5th
1961 Carry Back 1-1 1st
1962 Jaipur 2.70-1 10th
1963 Candy Spots 1.50-1 1st
1964 Hill Rise .80-1 3rd
1965 Lucky Debonair 1.60-1 7th
1966 Kauai King 1-1 1st
1967 Damascus 1.80-1 1st
1968 Forward Pass 1.10-1 1st
1969 Majestic Prince .60-1 1st
1970 My Dad George 2.60-1 2nd
1971 Jim French-y 3.40-1 3rd
1972 Riva Ridge .30-1 5th
1973 Secretariat .30-1 1st
1974 Cannonade 2.00-1 3rd
1975 Foolish Pleasure 1.20-1 2nd
1976 Honest Pleasure .90-1 5th
1977 Seattle Slew .40-1 1st
1978 Affirmed .50-1 1st
1979 Spectacular Bid .10-1 1st
1980 Genuine Risk 2.00-1 2nd
1981 Pleasant Colony 1.50-1 1st
1982 Linkage .50-1 2nd
1983 Sunny's Halo 1.10-1 6th
1984 Swale .80-1 7th
1985 Chief's Crown 1.00-1 2nd
1986 Badger Land-x 1.80-1 4th
Clear Choice-x 1.80-1 7th
1987 Alysheba 2.00-1 1st
1988 Winning Colors 1.90-1 3rd
1989 Easy Goer .60-1 2nd
1990 Unbridled 1.70-1 2nd
1991 Strike the Gold 1.80-1 6th
1992 Pine Bluff 3.50-1 1st
1993 Prairie Bayou 2.20-1 1st
1994 Go For Gin 2.80-1 2nd
1995 Timber Country 1.90-1 1st
1996 Cavonnier 1.70-1 4th
1997 Captain Bodgit 2.10-1 3rd
1998 Victory Gallop 2.00-1 2nd
1999 Menifee 2.00-1 2nd
2000 Fusaichi Pegasus .30-1 2nd
2001 Point Given 2.30-1 1st
2002 War Emblem 2.80-1 1st
2003 Funny Cide 1.90-1 1st
2004 Amarty Jones .70-1 1st
2005 Afleet Alex 3.30-1 1st
2006 Barbaro .50-1 DNF
2007 Street Sense 1.30-1 2nd
2008 Big Brown .20-1 1st
2009 Rachel Alexandra 1.80-1 1st
2010 Super Saver 1.90-1 8th
2011 Animal Kingdom 2.30-1 2nd
2012 Bodemeister 1.70-1 2nd
2013 Orb .70-1 4th
2014 California Chrome .50-1 1st
2015 American Pharoah .90-1 1st
2016 Nyquist .70-1 3rd
2017 Always Dreaming 1.20-1 8th
2018 Justify 1.40-1 1st
2019 Improbable 2.50-1 6th

1st_76 times. 2nd_29 times. 3rd_14 times. Out of money_35 times.