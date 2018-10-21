G Saf Pts Avg
Colgate 6 0 23 3.8
Georgetown 8 1 159 19.9
Lafayette 7 1 205 29.3
Bucknell 8 1 235 29.4
Fordham 8 1 259 32.4
Holy Cross 7 0 228 32.6
Lehigh 7 0 262 37.4

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Colgate 6 387 2,062 343.7
Fordham 8 536 2,632 329.0
Holy Cross 7 465 2,191 313.0
Lehigh 7 471 2,092 298.9
Georgetown 8 527 2,203 275.4
Lafayette 7 432 1,905 272.1
Bucknell 8 495 1,789 223.6

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Colgate 6 258 982 11 163.7
Holy Cross 7 271 917 6 131.0
Lehigh 7 234 707 5 101.0
Fordham 8 265 802 9 100.3
Georgetown 8 280 714 8 89.3
Lafayette 7 179 442 6 63.1
Bucknell 8 232 465 5 58.1

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Colgate 6 197 524 1 87.3
Georgetown 8 299 874 11 109.3
Lafayette 7 277 1,124 14 160.6
Bucknell 8 360 1,427 20 178.4
Fordham 8 335 1,592 18 199.0
Holy Cross 7 294 1,468 8 209.7
Lehigh 7 306 1,650 23 235.7

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Fordham 8 271 152 10 1,830 13 228.8
Lafayette 7 253 142 11 1,463 3 209.0
Lehigh 7 237 126 11 1,385 8 197.9
Georgetown 8 247 130 5 1,489 7 186.1
Holy Cross 7 194 117 10 1,274 8 182.0
Colgate 6 129 81 3 1,080 5 180.0
Bucknell 8 263 145 11 1,324 7 165.5

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Colgate 6 9 8 17 4 3 7 10 1.67
Georgetown 8 4 15 19 11 5 16 3 .38
Bucknell 8 11 10 21 7 11 18 3 .38
Fordham 8 2 7 9 6 10 16 -7 -0.88
Holy Cross 7 5 3 8 6 10 16 -8 -1.14
Lehigh 7 4 3 7 6 11 17 -10 -1.43
Lafayette 7 3 2 5 5 11 16 -11 -1.57

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Colgate 6 186 103 8 969 1 92.31
Georgetown 8 282 151 15 1,654 7 100.37
Bucknell 8 230 133 10 1,843 10 130.79
Fordham 8 256 152 7 2,158 14 142.76
Lafayette 7 198 131 2 1,443 11 143.69
Lehigh 7 198 113 3 1,768 10 145.71
Holy Cross 7 213 140 3 1,644 18 155.63

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Lafayette 7 24 582 24.25
Colgate 6 6 142 23.67
Georgetown 8 25 525 21.00
Bucknell 8 31 634 20.45
Fordham 8 31 585 18.87
Holy Cross 7 29 543 18.72
Lehigh 7 14 211 15.07

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Colgate 6 13 222 17.08
Bucknell 8 20 207 10.35
Holy Cross 7 12 100 8.33
Lafayette 7 15 111 7.40
Fordham 8 10 61 6.10
Lehigh 7 19 115 6.05
Georgetown 8 16 90 5.63

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Fordham 8 63 53 39.77
Lehigh 7 233 51 38.88
Bucknell 8 246 61 38.57
Georgetown 8 167 52 36.77
Lafayette 7 126 35 36.11
Holy Cross 7 122 57 34.68
Colgate 6 26 29 34.52

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Colgate 6 383 1,493 248.8
Georgetown 8 581 2,528 316.0
Lafayette 7 475 2,567 366.7
Bucknell 8 590 3,270 408.8
Holy Cross 7 507 3,112 444.6
Fordham 8 591 3,750 468.8
Lehigh 7 504 3,418 488.3

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Colgate 6 9 160 26.7
Fordham 8 6 172 21.5
Holy Cross 7 2 123 17.6
Georgetown 8 3 127 15.9
Bucknell 8 4 113 14.1
Lehigh 7 3 98 14.0
Lafayette 7 6 92 13.1